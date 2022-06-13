In scenes true to life, Marlon's recovery won't be quick - in fact, he will be facing the same storyline for the coming months.

Life has been tough for Marlon Dingle (played by Mark Charnock) on Emmerdale recently, after the fan-favourite character suffered a stroke.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards 2022, Charnock discussed the devastating plot, and what we can expect in the future for Marlon.

When asked if Marlon would have a long road to recovery, Charnock agreed, adding: "As it should be really. We're really lucky to work in a genre where we can tell a story day by day - you almost feel like you see it in real time."

Charnock, who collected the award for Dramatic Performance at the ceremony, was honoured to have been a part of the storyline.

"It's been an amazing journey. The best thing about the journey has been raising awareness. The response, with people sharing stories on social media, has been overwhelming," Charnock explained.

Mark Charnock's Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale ITV

He added: "We've done tonnes of research. I personally was quite nervous about getting it right - it felt like a big responsibility to survivors and family members. I've been nervous but it's been really rewarding."

Emmerdale worked with the Stroke Association on this storyline. Visit its website for more information and guidance.

