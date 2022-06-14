Sam Dingle (James Hooton) is left deflated by wife Lydia's (Karen Blick) high hopes - but is a surprise in store? Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) continues to struggle after her recent ordeal, and David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) is still hiding his own worries from partner Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).

There's scandalous behaviour on the way in the Dales, as Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) torment over mum Faith's (Sally Dexter) breast cancer prognosis leads her into another man's arms. Still, at least she manages to offer support to poorly Faith amid her recklessness. Meanwhile, Leyla Cavanagh's (Roxy Shahidi) dangerous dependency on drugs makes her turn on pal Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough).

Here's all you need to know about what's coming up in Emmerdale from 20th - 24th June 2022.

1. Cheating Chas

Emmerdale's Chas kisses Al (ITV)

As she struggles to take in the news of her mother's illness - which includes the heartbreaking fact that Faith's cancer is terminal - Chas confronts brother Cain (Jeff Hordley) and urges him to be there for their mum. But Cain is more bothered that pal Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) knew of Faith's diagnosis before he did, and throws Liam to the ground. Chas's husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) feels useless, and instead it's Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) who comforts her.

Later, Chas is hurt by Paddy bringing home leaflets for hospices, but Al suggests she's overreacted. She snaps, but eventually the pair bond as they open up to each other. During an intense moment, Chas admits she just wants to forgets her worries, and with the wine flowing, Chas stumbles into Al and they share a kiss. Will it go any further?

2. Faith finally gets support

(ITV)

Meanwhile, Faith ends up agreeing to more chemotherapy - but it's not what she really wants and Cain makes Chas see that she's pushed Faith into the decision. With great-granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) distressed over Faith's news, the teen is reminded of her own mortality. Later, Chas asks her mum if she's happy to continue with the chemo, and Faith puts on a brave face.

But it's clear that Faith has only agreed for Chas's sake, and Chas is troubled to see her making light of her condition. As Chas apologises for pushing her over treatment, Faith's façade crumbles and the mother and daughter embrace, united as they clear the air. With Faith finally having the support of her daughter, will son Cain follow suit?

Read more:

3. Leyla resorts to blackmail

Leyla turns ruthless with Suzy (ITV)

Leyla's quest for cocaine has caused her to spiral at an alarming rate lately. With her supply form Suxy cut off, Leyla sought out Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) old dealer Jason (played by former Hollyoaks star Parry Glasspool). Next week, Jason finds her at the Take A Vow office and gives her a deal on some drugs. Leyla then hides the coke from Suzy, who eventually figures out what she's up to when Leyla's behaviour grows increasingly out of character.

Suzy confronts her pal, but Leyla defends herself, triumphant to get away with her drug dabbling. When a concerned Jai returns her lost bank card, Jason spies an opportunity and enlists Leyla to get Jai back on cocaine or he'll cut her off. When Suzy sends him away, Leyla is frustrated to lose her source of coke, and blackmails Suzy over Holly Barton's death - hand over her dealer's number or she'll tell Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) everything.

As Suzy submits to her demands before disowning her, Leyla makes the call... but there's a brief flicker of regret in her eyes. As Liam ponders his wife's mood swings, he comes to his own conclusions. What does he think is wrong, and what will Liam do next?

4. Nicola struggles

Nicola is shaken (ITV)

After she was mugged by a group of teens, Nicola found herself unable to cope with her fear and humiliation. Husband Jimmy (Nick Miles) was heartbroken to see her so distressed, and next week Nicola's struggles continue.

As sister Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) and friend Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) pay her a visit, will they be able to help her open up? Nicola is usually one of the most outspoken characters in the village, but her attack has left her traumatised. Can she find a way through it?

5. Sam's plan rumbled?

(ITV)

Sam has been working hard to pull off a special surprise for Lydia, ever since she revealed she wanted to buy a luxury caravan so they could set off on adventures on a whim. While oblivious Lydia resolved to save as much money as she could to put towards her dream, Sam turned to Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson), who provided him with a run-down caravan at the scrapyard.

As the pair continue to renovate the vehicle, Sam is blindsided when Lydia show off a brochure of expensive caravans. Knowing the choices are nothing like the cheap version he's already bought her, Sam is upset and decides to scrap his plans. He thinks his efforts won't be good enough for her; but when Lydia cottons on, she forms a plan of her own...

6. David hides his woes

David can't be honest (ITV)

Recently, businessman David confessed the extent of his financial strain to dad Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell), who was unable to assist him. In upcoming scenes, he continues to worry about money. He's already been forced to sack Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) form the shop, but things are no better.

As the week progresses, David hides his situation from Victoria. Will he realise that the best thing he can do is open up and share his burden? And is there any way David can save his livelihood?

