Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) pleads with Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) over her cancer diagnosis, and David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) wants to make a commitment to Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins). Teen Amelia Spencer's (Daisy Campbell) torment over an online comment leads her to make an impulsive choice, while Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) sets her sights on something she really wants.

Coming up in the Dales, Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) must face court in the wake of his arrest for stalking Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland). Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) makes a change amid her latest bombshell, while pal Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) wonders where this will leave her.

Here's your guide to what's to come on Emmerdale from 23rd - 27th May 2022.

1. Is Noah heading to prison?

ITV

Ahead of his plea hearing for harassment and breaking and entering, Noah holds his nerves but inside, he's full of resentment over his situation - despite being entirely at fault for his situation. His mum Charity (Emma Atkins) is stunned when Noah announced that he doesn't want to plead guilty. In the village, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) glares at him and the pair have words.

Noah then tells Charity he wants to run away, but she refuses to go along with his plan. When Noah heads out, his mum is worried. Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) finds him and convinces him to attend the hearing - but what will Noah's plea be?

2. Suzy's secret leads to a decision

ITV

When Leyla reveals to Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) that Suzy knew Holly Barton, Vanessa is left shaken over the lies from her new girlfriend. It leaves her questioning her new relationship, and Suzy responds with her belief that Vanessa is better off without her. Vanessa is shocked, and ends up worrying she's at fault for coming on too strong. Keeping up?

Later, Vanessa is able to convince Suzy to stick around, but Suzy tells cocaine companion Leyla that she's going to start living a cleaner life. Will Suzy be able to stick to her new life choice, and will her bond with Vanessa strengthen as a result?

3. Will Leyla give up drugs?

ITV

Leyla is left concerned by Suzy's decision, as it means she will struggle to get future drugs fixes. She invites Suzy and their colleague Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) over for brunch, suggesting a team building exercise. But Suzy is wise to Leyla's true motives and tells her that, with Holly's overdose still weighing on her mind, she is staying firmly off the coke.

Suzy cements her vow by tipping the remains of her last batch of drugs down the sink, telling Leyla that they should both quit while they still can. But Leyla only feels alarm at the thought of coping without the drugs. What will Leyla do next - will she find another way to gain access, or stop and see sense?

4. Moira urges Faith to be honest

ITV

Ever since she confided in Moira that her breast cancer had returned, Faith has insisted that the rest of the family must not be told. But Moira is uneasy about keeping husband Cain in the dark over his mother's condition, and continues to encourage Faith to talk to her loved ones. Next week, Moira takes Faith back to the hospital, and the latter sends her home until her appointment is over.

After her procedure, a weary Faith struggles to get in contact with Moira. It's at this point that she bumps into local nurse Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) while still at the hospital. Faith's panic mounts, but will Wendy guess her secret? And will this persuade her to open up to everyone?

5. David pops the question

ITV

After a positive chat about the future of their romance, David decides to propose to Victoria. His father Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) advises that David should take his time rather than rushing into anything - but this is David we're talking about! Remember how many times he popped the question to ex-wife Tracy?

Naturally, David ignores Pollard, and heads to a jewellers to buy the perfect ring. An oblivious Vic chats to friend Amy as she jokes about what David wants to talk to her about, and later heads to the woods where her beau had planned his big surprise. She's speechless when he gets down on one knee - but what will her answer be?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

6. Amelia takes a new risk

ITV

Amelia's body image issues take a potentially dangerous turn after she is left upset by a negative comment on one of her social media posts. Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) tries to reassure her, but later we see her with a a suspicious bottle. Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) notices this and does an internet search to find out what's going on.

Cathy's investigation finds adverts for a product called Apremine, and they seem fairly innocent. Still, Amelia is well aware that the supplements she has bought are bad for her, and she attempts to distract her friend from doing any more digging. Will Amelia go ahead with taking the tablets?

7. Lydia's big dreams

ITV

It's always nice to have a lighter storyline bubbling away in the soap background, and next week that honour belongs to Lydia, who tells Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) of her plans to purchase the top of the range caravan she's had her eyes on.

Little does she know that husband Sam Dingle (James Hooton) is already on the case. Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) tells Sam of an old motorhome at the scrapyard, and Sam comes up with the idea of transforming it into Lydia's dream caravan. But with her heart set on one she has already chosen, will this gesture backfire, or turn out better than she ever expected?

Read more:

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.