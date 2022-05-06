Last month, the ITV soap promised a week full of stunts, as well as the usual amount of twists and turns that Emmerdale is famous for. Various characters will have prominent roles, and as their storylines continued tonight, it paved the way for what's to come.

Emmerdale has offered fresh teasers for next week's dramatic episodes , as tonight's instalment (6th May) featured several flashforwards to set up Monday's opener.

So far, we know that stalker Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) will be stepping up his campaign from Monday. Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) will also take measures to protect herself, while Faith Dingle's (Sally Dexter) behaviour spirals amid a big secret. And the feud between Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) will escalate to dangerous levels.

Emmerdale: Noah Dingle stalks Chloe Harris (ITV)

Noah was still comforting the object of his obsession, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), who currently believes that Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) stole her journal after Noah cunningly framed his former friend.

But we then saw a flashforward of Noah telling someone "you're going nowhere until you've calmed down!"

With Gabby harbouring the secret that Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) is still alive, she fears that he will return to snatch their baby son Thomas. And as they oversaw Home Farm's security, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) spotted a lurking figure on the CCTV - a finding that they chose to keep to themselves for now.

However, Gabby then appeared in a future scene, declaring that she knows Jamie is there...

Emmerdale: Gabby Thomas spots mysterious figure (ITV)

Faith was seen looking shifty as she answered a mystery call. Faith told the caller she'd "anyone would think I'd been avoiding you."

Amid this moment, another flashforward saw her declare: "I can't do it, I won't do it! Leave me alone!"

Finally, sworn enemies Cain and Al were seen in the garage as Cain agreed to repair Al's car. One last flashforward (until next week, anyway!) glimpsed Cain telling someone "we're done here. This is over."

Back in the present, Cain told Al "maybe this is just the calm before the storm."

Well, given that Emmerdale has already teased a smashed-up car, an open grave, a prison cell and a gunshot - we'd say that sounds about right!

