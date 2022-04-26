They have been at serious loggerheads over a number of incidents, including Al being indirectly responsible for Cain's young son Kyle almost losing his life as he spent a night in the freezing woods. Cain retaliated by dumping Al's son Ellis (Aaron Anthony) in the middle of nowhere, and Al later caused trouble by giving Kyle a mobile phone behind Cain's back, which sparked danger for the young boy .

The feud between Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) continues to simmer in Emmerdale , with both men still intent on destroying the other. And this time it's Al who is adding fuel to the fire.

Monday's instalment of the ITV soap (25th April) saw the pair square up yet again, as Al taunted Cain over the latter's failed attempt to ruin him last week. This involved Cain eavesdropping on a private conversation between Al and former flame Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade), who shared a brief kiss.

Cain revealed all to Al's current girlfriend Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), leading to her kicking Al out of the house. Cain was very smug over the situation, but his sister - and Al's new business partner - Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) intervened and Al and Kerry were reunited.

Belle remained furious with her big brother as his antics lost her a client, while Sam and Lydia Dingle (James Hooton and Karen Blick) also gave Cain a lecture over throwing his weight around.

With Al happily strutting around and still going out of his way to annoy Cain, Cain was further riled when sister Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) warned him against going anywhere near Al. She added that their feud was likely to end with a body bag - with Cain implying that as long as that body wasn't his, he couldn't care less.

Of course, this hints at an explosive end to the battle of the Alpha males - with Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw recently teasing a dramatic week for the soap which puts Al and Cain centre stage alongside other ongoing storylines.

"Something big happens that will change the dynamic between these two forever," Shaw revealed.

It's a big promise - but what could it mean? What exactly could it take to stop Cain and Al in their tracks? You'll have to keep a look out for further details...

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub with Flashforward Week beginning on 9th May 2022.

