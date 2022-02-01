Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) puts his son in danger when he loses his temper with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), the web of lies unravels for Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) has a life-changing announcement.

Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) fears Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) has returned to the village to wreck her wedding, but is she being paranoid?

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 7th – 11th February 2022.

Dawn's stalker horror

The threat of a custody battle and a deranged serial killer with a grudge against her being at large means the build-up to Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) and Dawn's big day is pretty stressful. The bride-to-be is distracted and making mistakes at work, unaware somebody is watching her from afar (no doubt signified by some shaky point of view camerawork). But is it Lucas's vengeful dad or menacing Meena?

It's time for the stag and hen celebrations though putting Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) in charge of the lads' gathering up at Home Farm is a bad idea, as his stepson's send-off into marital bless is more boring than bawdy. Dawn's hen is also quiet, until mouthy Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) invites herself and livens up the proceedings. Then Dawn pops home to get her phone and things get creepy…

Has Meena destroyed the wedding?

Having tried her dress on earlier and had a good old blub with stepmum Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) about finally finding happiness, Dawn is distressed to find her gorgeous gown has been ripped to shreds and covered in abusive graffiti.

Hearing a noise she investigates and sees the back door is open - her tormentor can't be far away. Grabbing a baseball bat Dawn gets ready to fight and heads out to tackle whoever is trying to destroy her wedding. What's the betting she'll find Meena dancing in the garden to a Britney Spears song?

Cain's son disappears

Prepare for more huffing, puffing and beating of chests as the feud between alpha males Al and Cain escalates. Can't you just play nice, boys? Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Kyle move in with Al, and Cain fumes his son will be under the same roof as his nemesis. Amy warns Cain she'll fight him for custody if he causes trouble for their little boy and he reluctantly backs down from another battle with Al.

Annoyed his rival refuses to rise to the bait, Al employs underhand tactics to push Cain's buttons and gets exactly what he wants when the hot-headed Dingle flies off the handle and explodes with rage. This causes chaos with Kyle who then goes missing - is Cain to blame for driving the frightened kid away?

Laurel can't forgive Jai

Jai's money worries get messier and (if you can believe it) even harder to follow as he robs Peter to pay Paul in an attempt to get back on track. Unfortunately, the consequences of his recent decisions and dodgy deceit come back to bite him and he clashes with his family over his collapsing finances - resulting in dad Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) collapsing with all the stress.

Soon, the full extent of Jai's sneaky dealings are exposed when he's forced to admit to a livid Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) he forged her name on a loan application and she realises how much strife they're in. Looks like Jai should add 'getting dumped' to becoming homeless and double crossing his loved ones to his list of achievements. And this is just the beginning.

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Ellis reveals to Al he's got a new job - great news! But it's abroad which jeopardises his romance with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) - bad news! Naughty Al puts his foot in it by accidentally (or possibly deliberately, this is antagonistic Al we're talking about) telling Belle her boyfriend is leaving the country, innocently assuming she already knew. Is it curtains for the couple?

Mandy enthusiastically offers to give Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) a makeover for her school prom, but the teen is not enamoured with the beautician's handiwork which is predictably over the top. Can anyone fix the damage Mand has done? You'll be surprised who steps in and shows a talent for hair and make-up…