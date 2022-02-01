Actor Michael Wildman, who plays Al on the soap, has discussed the pair's ongoing feud, teasing that Al is not enjoying his latest battle with Cain (Jeff Hordley).

Al and Cain's war on Emmerdale is definitely not over.

"I think Cain is just kind of getting in the way of Al's business," he said. "So, you know, normally he enjoys a little bit of tug-of-war with people. But actually, in this scenario, Cain is just getting in the way. I don't think he's enjoying it at all."

Wildman went on to discuss how Al gets his revenge by getting closer to his son Kyle.

"[Al] knows anything to do with Kyle is going to be a massive irritation to Cain," he said. "The more that Cain messes with Al, the more Al will step up his game. And he warns Cain, he says, 'You need to stop this otherwise people are going to get hurt and things will turn nasty'."

Somehow, we doubt Cain will take heed – especially with Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson previously teasing their "explosive war" would come to a dramatic climax during Emmerdale's 50th anniversary special week.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Hudson said: "I think we can probably tease that Cain and Al's feud is definitely not over, as we will see in that special week, and something will happen that will make those two have to look at their relationship with each other.

"So there's definitely going to be an explosive Cain/Al moment in our special week. I think the audience are really enjoying these two men constantly at war."

