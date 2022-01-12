Emmerdale producers tease “more heartbreaks” for soap’s 50th anniversary

Emmerdale producers Jane Hudson and Laura Shaw said just as much during a chat with RadioTimes.com and other press.

This year will mark Emmerdale ‘s 50th anniversary and, considering the soap went all out for its 40th anniversary celebrations, we can expect even bigger and better storylines this time around.

“We’re going to be having a golden month of celebration to mark our 50th,” Hudson said, and while the anniversary will take place in October 2022, the team is already hard at work to pull out all the stops.

Hudson added: “There is going to be mind-blowing stunts, more heartbreaks, secrets and lies are revealed – it’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving and the party no one wants to end. Our 2022 is very much going to be building our stories for the 50th golden month of celebrations.

“We need to make this the biggest year we’ve ever had. We’ve already got some great stuff planned – maybe a wedding in the summer! Some really big things that’ll test couples’ strength and as parents – [there’s] a lot in store. We might see some old faces returning, we’re not sure yet. I think there is a lot coming up – the focus is really to celebrate Emmerdale turning 50.”

It certainly sounds like they have some exciting plans, both dramatic and on the lighter side of things, which we’re sure the Dales residents will be pleased to hear.

Producer Laura Shaw explained: “One of the things I think makes Emmerdale so great is our ability to combine really hard-hitting, gritty drama with lighter, more comedic storylines. As we head towards the 50th we’re going to be showcasing lots of that and reminding our audience exactly why they love our show.

“We’ve got some fun stuff coming up in the Salon where we’ll see a new and unexpected member of staff joining the team there. We’ve got more from Cain and Liam who are one of my favourite relationships in the show at the moment. I could watch them all day long.

“When you’ve got brilliant comedy actors – Marlon and Paddy, Jimmy, Nicola and Bernice – the laughter is never going to be far behind, is it?”

Additional reporting by Johnathon Hughes.

