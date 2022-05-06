As the episode began, Leyla was feeling the effects of the night before, having previously binged on drugs and champagne before ranting that husband Liam (Jonny McPherson) was boring when he declined to celebrate her business success with her.

As she came down from her antics, she apologised for her behaviour, while an understanding Liam had left her painkillers for the hangover. Of course, little did he know that Leyla's dramatics were in part down to being high on coke.

Leyla was on a coke-fuelled high this week ITV

She agreed to a date night, with Liam booking a restaurant so they could spend some quality time together. But it wasn't long before Leyla bumped into Suzy again, who was planning an evening with some friends. She invited Leyla, who initially explained that she would be busy with Liam.

Later, as she arrived at the Woolpack to meet him, she found Suzy and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) enjoying a drink together, and when Vanessa headed to the bar, Suzy headed to the toilets. On her way out, she quietly told Leyla to wait for a few minutes before joining her.

Liam was waiting for his wife, but as Suzy informed him she had invited Leyla out with her, Liam insisted that she should go - they could go for dinner another time. Leyla jumped at the chance to join Suzy and rushed out of the door to the taxi.

By the time she and Suzy emerged from a cubicle, Leyla had a new spring in her step, having just taken another round of drugs. But Suzy suggested she should pace herself, pointing out that Leyla had hit things a bit hard this time! Suzy added that she would be able to top up her supply later that night, and the pair headed back into the pub together.

It was clear that she was looking ahead to her next fix - but exactly where is Leyla's storyline going? Is she heading for a long-term addiction that will feel impossible to escape from? How will Liam react when he finds out her big secret, and will she even want to be helped by the time her loved ones uncover the truth?

