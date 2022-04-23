Emmerdale has only just announced an epic Flashforward Week but that doesn't mean the shocking storylines will stop there.

It looks set to be a dramatic summer in the Dales.

The special run of episodes will lead to some huge storylines over the summer, with Faith Dingle's big secret from the week having a knock-on effect on her children, Cain and Chas Dingle.

Elsewhere, we have some of our most beloved couples set to be tested and another character hiding a massive secret from her family that will change everything for her family.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw teased what fans of the soap can look forward to in the summer months of 2022.

Emmerdale 2022 summer storylines preview

Marlon Dingle's long road to recovery

Rhona Goskirk and Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale ITV

"Looking at beyond the big week with other character groups in the show, we'll of course be continuing to explore Marlon's long recovery," noted Shaw.

Recent weeks have seen beloved character Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) deal with having a stroke and the impact it has on his everyday life and loved ones, especially his fiancee Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).

The soap will examine how the aftermath of Marlon's stroke "continues to affect his friends and family".

Mystery character to face health storyline

The producer also teased that there will be "another big health story this year for one of our characters that will have a huge effect on all those people close to them."

Fans will have to speculate who the individual in question is, but rest assured, there will be touching scenes ahead.

Leyla Cavanagh's secret explodes

What is Leyla Cavanagh's secret and how does she know Suzy?

Meanwhile, one character who fans are already aware is hiding something is Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) with the soap recently teasing a mystery connection to Vanessa Woodfield's new love interest, Suzy (Martelle Edinborough).

Shaw noted: "Leyla's got a huge story coming up where a shocking secret is revealed, and this will have huge ramifications for Liam and Jacob, in particular."

How will Leyla's husband Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and her son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) react to what she has been hiding?

However, Leyla and Liam are not the only couples that look set to be tested throughout the summer months.

Beloved couples to be tested

What hurdles will be faced by Liv and Vinnie Dingle?

"Some of our most loved couples will have stories that mean we'll see how they navigate through their problems as strong family units," teased Shaw.

Among these couples being tested are Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), along with the recently married Liv (Isobel Steele) and Vinnie Dingle (Bradley Johnson).

"Liv and Vinnie get a big surprise that's going to impact them hugely and turn their lives upside down," revealed Shaw, before noting: "Sam and Lydia will also have a big story that sees them having to pull together."

She added: "I think the stories running through the summer are very much about strengthening some of our couples and seeing them fight for what they love, as well as maybe pushing one or two others to breaking point."

Cain and Chas Dingle get "special episode"

Cain and Chas Dingle's backstory will be explored in a "really special episode"

Finally, two characters who are also set to take the spotlight over the summer are siblings Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) in an emotional storyline.

"Cain and Chase as our most loved sibling pairing also have a lot going on as Faith's secret from the big week will have an impact on them," revealed Shaw.

"We're actually just about to start shooting a really special episode that honestly made me cry just reading the script as it explores more of their rich history and how their upbringing hugely affects the decisions that they're making in the present and beyond this. We will certainly see not all those decisions are good ones."