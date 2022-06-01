Leyla Cavanagh scares in desperate drugs outburst in Emmerdale

It was a big day for Leyla and her wedding planning business, Take A Vow. With her attempt to unwind with a stash of cocaine thwarted the night before, she was restless and snappy as she prepared for a magazine interview, as well as a crucial meeting with clients.

Leyla Cavanagh's (Roxy Shahidi) drug habit took another dramatic turn in tonight's Emmerdale (1st June), as she lashed out at friend and colleague Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade).

As she and Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) gathered at The Hide, Leyla waited until Suzy's back was turned before searching her bag for drugs. Suzy soon caught her, and reminded her that there was no coke to be found as Suzy was sticking to her pledge to live a cleaner life. She was not impressed, and Leyla was left more flustered than ever as their clients arrived.

The bride and groom's requests for their nuptials were outlandish and unreasonable, and Leyla struggled to keep up. As the couple walked out, she snapped at Suzy, beyond stressed over how badly the meetign had gone.

Meanwhile, at the office, it was left to Priya to handle the journalist, who probed about the impact Meena Jutla's (Paige Sandhu) had had on the business. As the woman started taking photos to accompany the feature, Priya panicked when asked to remove her jacket - conscious of the burns she was left with thanks to Meena's reign of terror.

Priya is shocked by Leyla's behaviour in Emmerdale

Her callous behaviour shocked Priya, who told Leyla exactly what she thought of her. With Leyla's attitude linked to her desperation for her next fix, will her friend's reaction snap her out of this? Or is her dependency on cocaine set to leave her isolated as she pushes everyone away?

