For several weeks, Leyla's behaviour has been spiralling as she began to fixate on her new lifestyle , which she feels helps her escape from the struggles of life. And there have been a lot of them lately!

Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) was left in a panic in tonight's Emmerdale (23rd May), as pal Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) revealed she was quitting drugs.

With Leyla relying on Suzy to provide her with the cocaine she craves, she was already worried over the repercussions of Suzy's earlier revelation that she knew Moira Dingle's (Natalie J Robb) late daughter Holly Barton.

Suzy was tormented by the realisation that she had given Holly money for drugs the very night that the younger woman died of a heroin overdose. The cash had been for cocaine, but Suzy couldn't help but worry that what had happened might have been down to her.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Suzy therefore vowed to leave the village, telling girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) that she wanted to break up. Leyla was now intent on keeping Suzy close by for her own selfish reasons, and this spurred her on to intervene. She told Vanessa that Suzy's connection to Holly had shaken her (leaving out the part about the drugs) and convinced Vanessa to fight for her new love.

Vanessa did exactly that, and Suzy eventually agreed to stick around and give their blossoming romance a chance.

But as they met in the Woolpack later, Leyla was deflated when Suzy informed her that she had made a big new decision: she was going to live a cleaner life from now on. This means no more wild nights out taking coke, which in Leyla's eyes now leaves her with a big dilemma.

But will Leyla learn from Suzy's sensible choice, or try to persuade her to continue supplying her with drugs? The wedding planner's problems will only increase if she continues taking the dangerous substance...

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.