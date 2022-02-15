Emmerdale star says Leyla shooting twist "happens in milliseconds"

Creepy Meena has vowed revenge on Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy (Jay Kontzle) after the latter rejected the killer.

The residents of Emmerdale have been thrown into turmoil once more after the return of murderous Meena Jutla (played by Paige Sandhu).

But in Meena's revenge week, things haven't gone to plan for, well, all involved.

During Tuesday night's episode, Meena revealed her wedding twist, which involved kidnapping Dawn and Billy before turning the gun on them and forcing Billy to either kill himself, or his wife - if they didn't comply, both would be shot.

While Billy wrestled to protect Dawn, a gun shot went off - and it was poor Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) who was in the firing line when she raced towards the (un)happy couple in danger.

Roxy spoke to press including RadioTimes.com about the shock shooting, and revealed the twist all happened far too quickly for her to realise what went on.

"She spots the car and she’s like great, here they are, I’ll guide them to the disco, let’s go. And then it happens so quickly, she sees Meena, she recognises Meena, she’s staring down the barrel of the gun, literally, she’s still in the car, there’s a panic, a desperate reverse and then that’s it, she’s out, she’s been hit.

"She knows it’s Meena but it all happens so quick, it’s like the realisation it’s Meena and the fact that she’s pointing a gun at her and the fact that she needs to get out of there as quickly as possible all happens within milliseconds," Roxy admitted.

As for whether Leyla survives the shooting, Meena better hope not, as she will be on the hunt for revenge.

"Leyla loves revenge. And I would love for Leyla to take revenge on Meena, I think it would be a brilliant showdown. She would like to, for sure," Roxy said.

Additional reporting by Johnathon Hughes.

