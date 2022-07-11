Will Emmerdale’s Vanessa expose Suzy’s lies?

Her girlfriend Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) has a startling connection to Moira Dingle’s (Natalie J Robb) late daughter Holly Barton, who died of a drug overdose back in 2016 . And in the latest instalment of the ITV soap, Suzy’s secret began to unravel.

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) was left with a decision to make in the wake of a huge bombshell in tonight’s Emmerdale (11th July).

At a showcase presented by Take A Vow and The HOP, a photo of Holly appeared on the screen. Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), who was dating Holly prior to her tragic death, immediately demanded to know where the image came from, as did Moira.

Natalie J Robb as Emmerdale's Moira Dingle

Suzy had to explain that she hired Holly as a wedding photographer years ago, and Moira continued to probe her for answers over what caused Holly to seek out heroin on the day of that fateful wedding. Suzy’s furtive behaviour as she rushed away caught Vanessa’s attention, and she demanded that Suzy tell her everything.

Finally, Suzy was honest about her role in Holly’s fate. She filled Vanessa in on giving Holly cash for cocaine, not knowing that she was an addict. When Suzy learned that Holly had bought heroin she vented her fury at her, which was the last time she saw her.

Vanessa was disgusted that Suzy had discovered the link between this incident and Holly’s death and had said nothing. And when Moira arrived to apologise for earlier, Vanessa was further let down when Suzy didn't take the opportunity to speak up. Suzy desperately asked Vanessa to stay silent, adding that she was tormented by what happened.

Vanessa, understandably, was much more concerned about Moira, whose pain she has witnessed first hand. Will she reveal what she knows, or keep Suzy’s secret? And if Moira learns the truth, how will she react after all this time?

