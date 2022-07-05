As Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) finally admits her fears to husband Jimmy (Nick Miles), she embarks on a mission, while Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) passes a new milestone as he prepares for his wedding. And despite Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) being behind bars , Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) still wants to get closer to him.

There are plenty of secrets brewing in the Dales next week, as Suzy Merton's (Martelle Edinborough) connection to the late Holly Barton is set to be revealed to her mother Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), while Liv Dingle's (Isobel Steele) mum Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) turns her life upside down. Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley), meanwhile, finds herself making a big decision when she revisits her past.

Here's all you need to know about Emmerdale from 11th - 15th July 2022.

6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Suzy is exposed

Will Moira learn the truth? ITV

Several weeks ago, Suzy confided in Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) that she used to work with Moira's daughter Holly - and she had worked out that she gave the young woman money for cocaine on the same night she died of a heroin overdose. And as Suzy and Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) prepare for the joint showcase between the HOP and Take A Vow, they have no idea that the slideshow includes a photo of Holly on the day she died.

As Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) start the presentation, Priya struggles when she sees an image of herself before she sustained burns last year - but the situation gets worse when Holly appears on the screen. Moira questions Suzy, and there's no way out as she has recognised Holly's dress from the day of her death; but Suzy still manages to lie.

With Suzy's girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) aware that she knew Holly, she probes her for more details and Suzy finally confesses to her. When Moira arrives, they worry she has overheard, but instead she apologises for lashing out earlier. Vanessa is then left disappointed when Suzy doesn't tell Moira everything there and then, and Suzy begs Vanessa to keep her secret. But with Vanessa remembering all too well what Moira went through, will she agree?

2. What is Sandra hiding from Liv?

What is Sandra up to? ITV

Following her mum Sandra's recent arrival in the village, Liv has agreed to help her quit drinking. But she is frustrated when Sandra admits she owes £4k to a man named Terry. Sandra tells Liv and her husband Vinny (Bradley Johnson) that Terry has been taking advantage, and Liv decides her mum can stay at the cottage as she blocks Terry's number. But it's soon clear that Sandra is hiding something...

Liv and Vinny aren't sure if they can trust Sandra, but it's not long before a menacing Terry turns up, confronting Sandra and demanding his money. She's relieved when Liv offers to pay him, but Vinny continues to worry that Liv's plan could backfire. Terry smugly takes the cash, seemingly happy to get rid of Sandra. As Liv later suggests Sandra gets a job, Vinny's mum Mandy (Lisa Riley) is taken aback over her presence but Liv is pleased when Mandy offers Sandra work at the salon. Is Sandra genuine as she settles in, or will Liv regret taking her in?

3. Dawn makes a shock new decision

Dawn takes a big risk ITV

When Dawn learns that best friend Beth has died from an overdose, she's heartbroken but not sure whether attending the funeral is a good idea. But as husband Billy (Jay Kontzle) offers his support, Dawn decides to go after all. She ends up reminiscing with another old friend, Jade, and against her better judgement, Dawn heads back to Jade's flat.

There, she is shocked to find a child - and the living conditions aren't great. As Jade takes drugs, Dawn is stunned when she explains that the child, called Clemmie, is actually Beth's daughter - and she doesn't know her mum has passed away. Then a man walks into the flat and, seeing he's dangerous, Dawn offers them money and tries to help Clemmie.

When things take a nasty turn, Clemmie grabs Dawn's hand and as money and a pair of shoes are handed over, Dawn takes the little girl with her. Billy tells his wife it's time to call social services, but is left concerned when she refuses. He agrees Clemmie can stay for a night - but will Dawn do the right thing?

4. Nicola finds her attacker

Nicola opens up to Jimmy ITV

Nicola knows she must talk to Jimmy about the devastating toll her attack is having on her as she awaits his homecoming, Initially, she avoids the situation by going to work at the café; but finally Nicola reveals her torment to Jimmy and he promises he'll be there for her. Nicola begins to feel stronger thanks to her husband's support and decides to share the video of her attack to request information on the culprits.

Jimmy is uneasy, but stands by her choice. As the video earns more attention, Nicola becomes determined to bring her attackers to justice - but sister Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) is shocked that she has posted the video online. It's not long before Nicola finds out the name of one of her attackers, and she calls PC Swirling (Andy Moore) with the news. But will her crusade make a difference?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Marlon's milestone

Marlon is doing well ITV

As Marlon continues his recovery from a stroke, he bonds with Priya, who has been faced with a reminder of life before her scars. The pair chat about their own personal struggles; and soon Marlon makes further progress as he hits another big milestone. But what is this good news?

Later, best mate Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) is thrilled when Marlon asks him to be his best man in the lead-up to his big day with Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry). With Marlon growing stronger and gaining new confidence every day, let's hope the nuptials will be as joyful as he deserves - we need to see some happiness in the Dales!

6. Amelia visits Noah

Will Amelia see sense? ITV

When Noah sends Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) a visiting order, she is sickened and immediately throws it away. But as babysitter Amelia spots it in the bin, she steals Gabby's ID and poses as her to get into the prison. Noah is shocked to see Amelia rather than Gabby as he was hoping.

Later, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) senses something is going on with Amelia, and persuades her to confide in her. When Amelia confesses to her boy troubles, Lydia tries to convince her she can do better. But could Charles Anderson's (Kevin Mathurin) sermon accidentally contradict this advice in Amelia's eyes?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.