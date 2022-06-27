Viewers saw Nicola head for a night out with sister Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) and best friend Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), but when Nicola left the bar early and alone, she was confronted by a gang of teenage girls who knocked her to the ground, mugged her and brutally beat her .

Traumatised Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) continues to struggle in the aftermath of her recent attack in this week's Emmerdale.

In the hospital, Nicola claimed that she couldn't remember the details of what had happened to her - too embarrassed to admit that the she had been hurt by kids. But when niece Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) found a video online of the incident, Nicola was horrified.

Now back at home, Nicola has been trying to put on a brave face for husband Jimmy (Nick Miles) and their children - but this is about to prove more and more difficult. The story takes a sad turn as the usually outspoken, fiery Nicola finds herself hiding away.

In tonight's episode, a persistent knock at the door leaves Nicola shaken and fearful that the girls who attacked her could have returned, given that they got hold of her address when they mugged her. When her visitor turns out to be Bernice, Nicola manages to cover her terror.

As Bernice chats away about council work, Nicola is thrown when her sister suggests she make a pitch for a new initiative. But once Bernice leaves, Nicola's distractions are over and she begins to feel like a prisoner in her own home.

As the week continues, Bernice's dad Rodney (Patrick Mower) arrives and Nicola tries to persuade him to stay with her, before ringing Bernice under the guise of asking her to help with her presentation for the council.

Nicola is doing her best to keep her loved ones close, but how long can she keep up the act when she's so filled with dread? Will she confide in anyone over her ongoing worries, or are things about to get a whole lot worse?

You'll have to tune in to this week's Emmerdale to find out.

