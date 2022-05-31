Kim Tate (Claire King) knows fiancé Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is hiding something from her, but will she find out what it is as his actions spiral? Meanwhile, David Metcalfe's (Matthew Wolfenden) financial situation continues to take its toll.

The villagers of the Dales are set for another dramatic week - and we'd expect nothing less. Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) faces his fate in court after pleading guilty for stalking Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), while his niece Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) is left feeling isolated and wants to leave. Fellow teen Amelia Spencer's (Daisy Campbell) obsession with body image has huge consequences, as does Leyla Cavanagh's (Roxy Shahidi) dabbling with drugs.

Here's all you can expect on Emmerdale from 6th - 10th June 2022.

1. Noah faces the music

ITV

There's a clash over Noah in the Woolpack when Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) doesn't take kindly to Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) asking lawyer Ethan Anderson (Emile John) about Noah's chances in court. Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) throws Kerry out but when she spots Noah, Charity is hurt by her son's continued frosty attitude towards her.

Mack defends Charity, and she stands by the decision she made, leaving Noah thrown. Noah tells Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) he no longer has a mum, and as Charity attends court she is heartbroken by his obvious hatred towards her. But what will Noah's sentence be as he stands before the judge?

2. Amelia collapses

ITV

Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) is fed up with pal Amelia's fixation on social media aesthetics, but Amelia encourages Cathy to try again with Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) despite the fact that Samson made it clear he likes Amelia herself. But the group of friends are left terrified when Amelia suddenly collapses.

Later, she tries to convince them she's fine, and that her episode was a result of not eating that day. But Cathy's well aware of Amelia's use of the weight gain syrup and is sure that's behind what happened. Will Amelia ditch the dangerous drink, or is worse still to come from her worrying choices?

3. Leyla's struggles begin to show

ITV

Leyla's drug use has escalated to the point where she's now taking cocaine before breakfast. Her habit leaves her jittery, and husband Liam (Jonny McPherson) notices this - although he has no idea of the cause. As Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) finds coke in Leyla's bag after the latter feels too unwell to finish an interview, she warns Leyla about buying drugs from an unknown dealer.

Following the home truths, Leyla is left alone and decides to make a change, washing away the rest of the cocaine down the sink. But at home and at the office, Leyla struggles to keep up with the hectic demands of every day life. Liam suspects his wife has PTSD, but how long will it be until he finds out about her dangerous activities?

4. Sarah exits?

ITV

With Noah's sentencing falling on Sarah's birthday, she is upset to find that her family is too distracted to remember her special day. Feeling like Noah's problems are constantly overshadowing her existence, Sarah is hurt. Chloe throws her an impromptu party to help cheer her up, but Sarah's resentment towards Charity grows in the aftermath of the hearing, and she decides to leave the village.

As great-grandmother Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) spots Sarah with her suitcase, she contacts Charity. Will Faith and Charity be able to convince Sarah to stay? The last thing these two women need right now is to have to say goodbye to another relative.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Is Kim onto Will?

ITV

Kim knows Will is up to something, but he is still staying tight-lipped. The pair plan a romantic date, and Will's dodgy pal Mike later arrives with a big update for Will. A man matching Jamie Tate's (Alexander Lincoln) description has been spotted near Hazel's house - and not for the first time. Mike suggests a DNA test to prove Jamie's existence, leaving Will even more torn over lying to Kim.

Eventually he offers to look after baby Thomas and provides Mike with some of the boy's hair for the DNA test - but Mike demands £3K for the results. Will's web of lies grows when he transfers funds from the haulage account to pay Mike. Will Kim find out what he's up to? And will they find proof that Jamie is alive?

6. David's money worries continue

ITV

Following a heart-to-heart with dad Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) over the shop's financial woes, David continues to struggle. He previously admitted that the pandemic sparked his current situation - in a plot that will surely resonate with real life business owners in the current climate.

David's problems lead him to sack Kerry as a way of saving money, but his clumsy approach leaves him feeling wretched. How far will David's situation go - will he end up losing his livelihood?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.