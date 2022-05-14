In the ITV soap's explosive week , Noah's vile behaviour towards Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) escalated to the point where he tried to trap her in his home, just as she finally discovered that he had been spying on her for weeks.

Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) is set to face huge repercussions in the aftermath of his stalking campaign in Emmerdale .

Noah's mum Charity (Emma Atkins) was horrified when she walked in to find her son out of control as a fearful Chloe tried to escape. As Charity ensured the young woman was able to leave, she attempted to sort out the situation herself.

But it wasn't long before she found herself going against the infamous 'Dingle Code' - yes, Charity reported Noah to the police! While this move has always been considered treacherous within the clan, we can't deny that it might just be the only way the entitled Noah will learn the error of his ways.

In upcoming scenes, Chloe contemplates the fact that giving a statement to the police could ruin Noah's life - but ultimately, she knows that his predatory behaviour must be punished and that she owes him nothing.

As he is interviewed, it dawns on Noah just how serious things are for him. He soon swears revenge on Chloe - showing that at this point, he is still unable to grasp how unacceptable his actions have been. Charity then admits she was the one who called the police, rather than Chloe; and Noah runs off in response.

Confiding in boyfriend Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb), Charity explains why she made her choice - she simply couldn't let her son get away with what he had done to Chloe. But even so, she's devastated at the prospect that her relationship with Noah may now be beyond repair.

Meanwhile, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) tracks down Noah, asking why his mum has grassed him up before he had the chance to make amends - not that Noah seems to be planning much of that anyway!

Later in the week, Noah visits Chloe with a desperate apology. But no sooner have the words left his lips than he is undermining everything he has said by begging Chloe to talk to the police on his behalf. Chloe is only further shaken by this encounter, and tells Noah to leave her alone.

Charity tries once again to make Noah see that his anger towards her is blinding him from facing up to his crimes. Just as it seems that she is getting through to him, with Charity assuring Noah he won't go to prison, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) arrives to take Noah to the station.

As Noah is charged with harassment and breaking and entering, he and Charity reel from the news as a trial looms ahead.

Will Noah be jailed for his awful actions? And whatever happens next, will he finally begin to acknowledge just how terribly he has treated Chloe?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 16th May.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.