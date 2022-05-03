Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is terrified that the father of her child, Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), is heading back to Home Farm after she learned he had faked his death. And Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) finds herself isolated from her loved ones - but something is clearly wrong as she begins to act out in an extreme way. With lives on the line during this special week, who will make it out alive?

There's a sinister undertone to next week's episodes of the ITV soap, as a number of storylines reach their peak in an explosive week. The feud between Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Al Chapman (Michael Chapman) reaches a crescendo as the two men do battle. Meanwhile, Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) takes his vile behaviour towards Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) to another level.

Here's your guide for next week on Emmerdale, 9th - 13th May 2022.

6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Flash-forwards promise danger ahead

ITV

Monday opens with a flash-forward, in which we are shown a misty graveyard and an open grave. An iron police cell door is slammed, just as a gunshot rings out in the woods. The camera then pans towards a smoking, crumpled car in the gloom, moments after being involved in a terrible accident. But while we'll provide some hints that may allude to who ends up where, this will only be half the story.

As the week progresses, further flash-forwards will reveal more details before returning to the present day. Viewers will recall that Emmerdale has used this style of storytelling on multiple occasions, and producer Laura Shaw recently revealed some teasers as she excitedly explained what we can expect.

2. Will Cain kill Al?

ITV/ Mark Bruce

With Al's car having been in Cain's garage for repairs, Al is immediately suspicious when the vehicle is returned to him, and when he finds a cable tie securing the drive shaft in the engine he is certain that his nemesis has further sabotaged the car. Al tells Cain to prove it's safe by driving it himself, and Cain agrees.

When he roars the car down the street, aiming straight for Al, neither man will back down. As Al refuses to budge in the road and Cain continues his dangerous driving, things are looking worrying - until Cain screeches to a halt just in time. But is that the end of their war? It's looking doubtful, but let's hope whatever happens next puts an end to this pair's silly games!

3. Stalker Noah terrifies Chloe

ITV

As Noah continues his obsessive efforts to win back his ex Chloe, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) has realised what he's up to. But he's frustrated that no one believes him over Noah's actions, until Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) hears Jacob out over the missing keys and journal. Meanwhile, Chloe is oblivious as she spends the day with Noah at his place.

But when she finds her keys, the penny drops. Sending Noah out for snacks after his attempt at an explanation, Chloe looks for evidence of his stalking ways, and soon the truth is staring her in the face. When Noah returns, Chloe confronts him but he tries to trap her inside the cottage - just as his horrified mum Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) arrives. What will she do?

4. Is Jamie back?

ITV

Gabby kept the truth about Jamie a secret from his mother, Kim Tate (Claire King) for fear of disrupting her own settled life. But it seems she can't escape him, as Dawn and Billy Fletcher (Olivia Bromley and Jay Kontzle) reveal they saw a hooded figure on Home Farm's CCTV. Gabby is soon convinced that Jamie is back to snatch baby Thomas

Later, she finds a dropped torch in the nearby woods, and finds a gift left for Thomas - and it's obvious it's from Jamie. We'll then see an anonymous hand reach into the gun cabinet. Is it Jamie, and are Gabby's fears correct?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. What is Faith's big secret?

ITV

Faith has been failing at winning over Cain, and next week even daughter Chas (Lucy Pargeter) has had enough of her behaviour. But we'll see that the usually bubbly woman has something else on her mind as the week continues. Desperate to get somewhere fast, Faith is stressed when the bus doesn't arrive, and picks a fight with Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell).

Tipped over the edge, Faith then grabs one of the teen's dumbbell weights and throws it through the window of Amelia and Dan's (Liam Fox) front door. Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) watches in in appalled shock. But what is wrong with Faith? Producer Shaw promised the character is about to confide a huge secret to Moira. But what is it?

Read more:

6. Who will die?

ITV

With several scary scenarios set up in the flash-forwards, we're left wondering who could lose their life. Will Cain and Al's rivalry pick up after their run-in with the car, leaving one or both of them dead in the accident? Who is shot in the grounds of Home Farm? Could Gabby suffer a fatal injury at the hands of Jamie, or has someone else commandeered the gun?

Whatever happens, we can't forget there's a fresh grave - so is someone definitely set to met their maker? And who is arrested and locked away? Is a character set to pay for a murderous crime; will Jamie be imprisoned for his pretence - or will Noah find himself facing the long arm of the law?

Advertisement

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub with flash-forward week beginning on 9th May 2022.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.