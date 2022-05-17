Jamie Tate return teased as Emmerdale villagers investigate

Emmerdale continued to hint at a comeback for Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) in tonight's episode (17th May), as a new sighting was revealed.

Is a certain bad boy on his way back to the Dales?

In Monday's instalment, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) realised that Jamie may not have been in the village after all when she resorted to using Home Farm's shotgun last week. Having been spooked that he was about to snatch their baby son Thomas, Gabby ended up shooting Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) in the woods.

Later, she explained that she knew Jamie was alive after faking his death last year. Will then asked Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) to do some digging in her capacity as a police officer.

But after speaking to mum Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) and Kim Tate (Claire King), Gabby learned that the baby-grow gift and missing pocket watch were down to them, rather than Jamie as she suspected.

Rosie Bentham as Gabby Thomas in Emmerdale ITV

As Emmerdale returned tonight, Gabby admitted her findings to Will (whose injury is healing at lightning speed). Will was incredulous, but Gabby insisted that this didn't mean she was wrong about Jamie. She trawled through the CCTV, and spotted a figure - but this turned out to be Sam Dingle (James Hooton) who was poaching without permission.

Gabby refused to underestimate Jamie, even as Will urged her to drop her suspicions. Later, he caught up with Harriet, telling her that he had made a mistake asking her to investigate Jamie. But Harriet had some unexpected news for him.

She explained that through her unofficial enquiries, she had learned that a man matching Jamie's description was seen helping Millie's grandmother, Hazel (Kate Anthony) move house. As a result, Harriet suggested that it was worth Will talking to Kim about Jamie.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Of course, viewers already know that Jamie is definitely alive, as this was confirmed shortly after the death of his ex-wife Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale). He has been living happily offscreen with his daughter Millie, but when the little girl later let slip about her dad, it set a chain of events in motion.

What is Will going to do with this information? Is it only a matter of time before Jamie returns? Is Kim about to get an almighty shock?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.