Ever since she discovered that he faked his death last year , Gabby has been worried that Jamie is on his way back to the village to snatch their baby son Thomas. Dawn Fletcher is also aware of this secret, and has tried to reassure Gabby that he won't be back.

But alone in a huge house this week while Thomas is with Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy), Gabby's paranoia has reached an all-time high.

Viewers saw in last night's instalment that Home Farm's shotgun was taken; and as the ITV soap returned, one of the flashforwards revealed Gabby lying motionless next to the smoking gun we've been seeing throughout the week.

We soon learned that she was the one who had grabbed the weapon. She was seen scouring the woods for Jamie.

Rosie Bentham as Gabby Thomas in Emmerdale ITV

Holding the gun, Gabby called out to Jamie, declaring that she wasn't going to let him take her child. With no response, Gabby warned that this was his last chance to make his presence known, and that she was willing to shoot him. At that point, she heard the sound of footfall nearby, and fired the gun.

The impact sent Gabby falling to the ground, and when she regained consciousness, she retrieved the gun and once again called Jamie's name. When she spotted a body, Gabby was startled, dropping the weapon and running away.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But just who has she shot? And has Gabby committed murder in her quest to protect herself? Was she right all along - is Jamie back? If Gabby has merely injured him, that could put her in even more danger than she was in before if he decides to seek revenge. If she's killed Jamie or somebody else, that paves the way for new torment for the young woman.

Let's not forget, though, that the unknown victim of this shooting could also be a different intruder entirely.

Or in fact, it might be another resident or employee of Home Farm who was innocently wandering around! Could Gabby have shot Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), or Will Taylor (Dean Andrews)? How about Queen of the Manor Kim Tate (Claire King), or Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick)?

Find out exactly who Gabby has pulled the trigger on when Emmerdale continues tomorrow!

Read more:

Advertisement

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub, with Flashforward Week continuing on 12th May 2022.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.