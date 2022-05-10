As the latest instalment of the ITV soap began, new flashforwards revealed more details of what happens to other characters - including Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) screaming for help and Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) banging on the door of a prison cell, and a bloodied hand in a battered car.

A new mystery began in tonight's Emmerdale (10th May) as the episode ended with a hand reaching into Home Farm's gun cabinet to take the shotgun.

There was also the smoking gun, but there are no clues regarding this just yet!

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) remains terrified that the father of her baby son, Jamie Tate is back in the village (Alexander Lincoln), now that she knows he is alive. Tonight, she ran back to Home Farm after spotting a torch and a suspicious figure nearby.

Emmerdale: Gabby Thomas fears Jamie is back (ITV)

Locking the door and putting a chair against it for extra safety, Gabby's panic was at an all-time high as she desperately tried to secure the rest of the house. Knowing that baby Thomas was with her stepmum Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), Gabby called her under the pretence of checking something trivial, but her phone battery died.

Gabby then spotted a package, and opened it to find a baby-grow saying 'Daddy's Little Star' on it. Knowing it had to be from Jamie, Gabby was even more worried. When Laurel called her back, she could tell that Gabby was unsettled, but Gabby avoided explaining exactly why she was feeling this way.

Her chat with Laurel did at least boost her spirits a little, as she walked around the house calling out to Jamie, warning that if he was there, she wasn't scared any more. She said he had always been "a total wet blanket" and that she much preferred him dead. But as she said the words, her fear was soon increasing.

Is Jamie back? (ITV)

Suddenly, as Emmerdale came to a close, we saw someone smashing the glass of the cabinet where Kim Tate (Claire King) keeps her shotgun, and a hand reached in to take the weapon.

But who is now armed? Has Jamie returned to dispose of Gabby, as she suspects? Or is he actually back to get rid of mum Kim so he can claim Home Farm?

Perhaps the person who took the gun isn't Jamie at all, but another intruder that has been putting Gabby through such terror. Or might Gabby be readying herself with backup for protection?

Keep watching Emmerdale all this week to find out!

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub with flash-forward week continuing on 11th May 2022.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub with flash-forward week continuing on 11th May 2022.