Elsewhere, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) finally comes face-to-face with his long-lost daughter, and Leyla Cavanagh's (Roxy Shahidi) drug use looks close to being revealed.

There's a difficult week ahead for the Dingles next week, as poorly Faith (Sally Dexter) hears devastating news about her cancer . Her son and daughter Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) struggle, leading to a dark night of soul-searching for the pair.

Another character whose lies may be exposed is David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden), who is using his recent altercation with Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) to pay for his debts. There's a surprising outburst for Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), and a shock in store for Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele)!

Read on for all you need to know about Emmerdale from 4th - 8th July 2022.

1. Faith's sad news

Faith's cancer has spread (ITV)

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) urges husband Cain to support his mum, as Faith prepares for her scan at the hospital. But Chas is furious to realise that Cain went drinking in the Woolpack instead. Moira pleads with Cain once again, and he seems to thaw slightly when he delivers Faith a handmade card from young Isaac.

Chas is heartbroken when she and Faith attend an appointment, where the oncologist tells them the cancer has now spread. Faith decides against further chemotherapy, leaving Chas even more upset. But as she accepts her mother's choice, Chas is still angry with her brother's indifference to the situation. Chas uses Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) to escape her worries, who eventually obliges. Later, though, she reaches out to Cain, and the siblings reflect once more on their rocky childhood...

2. A night of soul-searching for Chas and Cain

Can Cain give Faith another chance? (ITV)

Faith spends an evening with friends Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), thinking over her regrets over Cain. Meanwhile, Cain himself shares distressing memories of the past with Chas; revealing just how much damage Faith's decisions have inflicted upon him. Chas can see her brother's pain, and the pair reminisce and bond.

By the end of the night, Cain finally agrees to make an effort with Faith, and he and Chas part on good terms. But can Cain truly reconnect with his mum after years of turmoil and trauma? It's the one thing that Faith has her heart set on, so let's hope so.

3. Charles meets his daughter

Charles meets Naomi (ITV)

Following Charles' row with Ethan (Emile John) the week before, the father and son make amends. But they are shocked when Ethan hears from mother Esme that his sister Naomi has gone missing. Charles feels guilty, wondering whether it's down to his refusal to meet the daughter he never knew about until fairly recently.

After praying for her safety, Charles receives a picture found by Ethan's boyfriend Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey). Determined to find Naomi, Charles searches in a bar and eventually finds her arguing with her manager. He steps in to help, and Naomi is bewildered when he reveals he's her father. What will happen next - can Charles forge a relationship with Naomi?

4. Will Leyla confess?

Liam is worried for his wife (ITV)

Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is growing concerned about wife Leyla, but he doesn't know about her cocaine habit yet. He quizzes her when he finds out that she wasn't with Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) as she claimed, and Leyla uses grief for the late Leanna's anniversary as a cover, but Liam remains worried.

Leyla panics when Liam says he knows why she has been lying, but what is it that he thinks? Later, Leyla returns home to find Liam asleep. Placing her bags of cocaine on the table, she steels herself to admit the truth - but will she?

5. David's lies continue

Will David come clean? (ITV)

When a traumatised Nicola, who was recently brutally attacked by a gang, collided with David's van, the latter decided to use the accident to his own advantage. Buckling under huge debts, David feigned an injury so he could make an insurance claim, but his loved ones remain at odds with this cold decision.

As Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and Priya voice their disapproval, David shows a flicker of remorse. Will he really keep up the lies, or drop his case and find another way to solve his money woes?

6. What's wrong with Matty?

What's causing Matty's anger? (ITV)

Those around him are surprised when the usually chirpy Matty becomes increasingly bad-tempered. When he learns that his girlfriend Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) has been asking pal Ryan Stocks (James Moore) about his behaviour, Matty snaps and sends a chair flying!

Mum Moira tries to get through to her son, and as he opens up, she encourages him to be honest with Amy about what's going on. But what is he hiding, and will Matty do as Moira suggests?

7. Liv gets a shock

Sandra is back (ITV)

Having not seen her mum Sandra (Joanne Mitchell) since her drinking days, newlywed Liv is stunned when she turns up on her doorstep. Sandra claims she wants to seek help for her alcoholism, but with Liv currently in a healthy place with her own sobriety, is helping her mum the best thing for her right now?

Also, does Sandra really want to quit drinking, or does she have an ulterior motive for being there? Could Liv's happy, settled new life be at risk if she agrees to stand by her mother?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

