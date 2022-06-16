With daughter-in-law Moira (Natalie J Robb) the only member of the clan who knew the truth , she's endured weeks of sneaking around to take Faith to chemotherapy appointments, arousing the suspicions of Chas (Lucy Pargeter) who knew something odd was going on.

Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) finally told her family about her terminal breast cancer in tonight's Emmerdale (16th June) during her disastrous birthday celebrations.

Faith's lies to cover for them grew more and more outlandish, and she later promised that she would tell son and daughter Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Chas after her party.

Moira vowed that she would make sure Cain turned up at the pub, which involved lying to the husband that they were actually going for a low-key family dinner with sons Kyle and Isaac to welcome him back from Scotland.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Cain was furious over the deceit when they arrived to find Faith's birthday was the main event, and picked up where he had left off in ridiculing his mother, who he has been estranged from for some time much to her despair.

As Chas tried to kick Cain out for being so cruel, Cain refused to go, determined to eat, drink and be merry while tormenting Faith.

Finally, he declared that his only wish for her birthday was that she would drop dead soon - to which Faith, who had previously tried to backtrack over revealing her illness, announced that he may not have to wait long for this to happen.

"I haven't got a date yet," Faith said. "But the cancer is back and it's terminal."

In the aftermath, how will Cain react given how terribly he's behaved towards his mum? Will he show his support or continue to mistreat her? And how will Chas and the rest of the Dingles handle the news?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.