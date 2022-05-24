Elsewhere, Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) can't stop craving the cocaine she has been taking to ease her stressful life, and colleague Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) finds her body image issues resurfacing after an upsetting encounter. Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) continues to worry over son Noah's (Jack Downham) uncertain future, and David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) admits to concerns of his own.

Secrets and lies are everywhere in the Dales next week, as a number of storylines continue to cause chaos and turmoil for the villagers. Faith Dingle's (Sally Dexter) decision to keep her cancer diagnosis from son Cain (Jeff Hordley) and daughter Chas (Lucy Pargeter) has a heartbreaking effect on her, while also creating drama for Moira (Natalie J Robb).

Here's your guide to Emmerdale from 30th May - 3rd June 2022.

1. Moira's secrecy leads Chas to the wrong conclusion

Chas wrongly suspects Moira and Nate (ITV)

Just as we'd manage to (almost) wipe the sordid affair between Moira and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) from our minds, the story is revisited next week. But don't worry, they aren't gearing up for more - Chas just has reason to think so! When she arrives at Butlers' Farm to find the pair chatting, all while Nate is dressed in nothing but a towel, she is understandably suspicious.

Not convinced by Moira's innocent explanation, Chas has no idea that Moira's furtive behaviour is down to keeping Faith's cancer concealed. Chas overhears her arranging a meeting in the empty house, and later interrupts Moira dressed in a robe. Bursting into the bedroom, Chas is shocked to find Faith, rather than Nate. Faith soon comes up with an excuse for Moira's state of undress - but what is it?

2. Faith's heartbreak as she starts treatment

At the hospital for her chemotherapy appointment, Faith's pain over her fractured relationship with Cain increases when she sees another patient's close bond with their own son. To make herself feel better, Faith embellishes the truth as she tells another patient of her harmonious family life, lying about the absence of Cain and Chas.

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) overhears this, and as the only other person in the know about Faith's illness, she reassures her that she too has exaggerated details of son Lee to certain people. As Faith hides her symptoms, she resigns herself to coping without her family by her side.

3. Leyla tries to feed her drug habit

With her mind on refilling her coke stash, Leyla snaps at Priya after the latter upsets some important clients. Leyla later leaves Priya with a journalist for a bridal magazine interview while she leaves to correct Priya's error. Desperate, Leyla searches Suzy Merton's (Martelle Edinborough) bag for drugs, and is caught by the woman herself.

Leyla struggles to explain herself as Suzy confronts her, and she later lashes out at Priya. A furious Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) softens when Leyla apologises, and he opens up over his addiction. As Jai confides that he still has his old dealer's number, Leyla encourages him to dispose of it. But with Leyla still desperate for drugs herself, does she have an ulterior motive?

4. Priya's demons resurface

While Leyla is distracted, Priya is dealing with her own turmoil. Left alone to deal with the journalist at Take A Vow, she's thrown when they suggest a photoshoot for the article. Conscious of her scars after sustaining burns in the Maze fire last year, Priya begins to panic. She is further distressed by Priya's harsh words after the journalist leaves.

While she is unaware of the reason behind Leyla's behaviour, she is shocked by her friend's coldness. Embarrassed and devastated, can Priya overcome this new setback?

5. Charity's rift with Noah worsens

When Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) won't give Noah any B&B shifts following the teen's arrest for stalking, Charity hears boyfriend Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) standing up for her son. She is grateful enough to makes things up with Mack after their previous argument. But she's later left shocked when Noah's sentencing date is brought forward to the following week.

Charity is still hurting over the growing rift between her and her son, and attempts once again to reach out to him, promising to always be there. But Noah rejects her again, leaving her feeling helpless. Will the pair make amends before Noah's fate is revealed?

6. David's money problems

David's pride prevents him from opening up to partner Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) about his financial woes next week. Eventually he reveals to dad Eric that the pandemic has had a detrimental impact on his business.

Will Eric be able to help his son out? And will David talk through the situation with Victoria?

