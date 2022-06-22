Leyla blackmails Suzy in Emmerdale drugs bid

Leyla was hungover and on a serious come down after a heavy night, having indulged in a cocaine fix and a lot of prosecco. Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) approached her and handed over her bank card, which he explained had been found by one of the cleaners at the HOP.

Spotting that she had overdone it, Jai warned her against partying too hard - little knowing that Leyla had acquired drugs from his former dealer Jason (played by ex-Hollyoaks star Parry Glasspool). As Jai walked away, a lurking Jason appeared and realised that Leyla was well acquainted with his former client.

Is Leyla addicted?

Jason instructed Leyla to get recovering addict Jai back on cocaine, revealing that Jai used to sell on drugs for him and he wanted that business back. Leyla was horrified, but her husband Liam (Jonny McPherson) arrived before she could respond. Liam has noticed that something is amiss with his wife lately, although he is currently oblivious to her dangerous habit.

At the office, Jason returned to put pressure on Leyla over his ultimatum, adding that he would cut off her supply unless she delivered Jai.

Leyla pleaded that she simply couldn't do that, just as colleague Suzy interrupted. She soon clocked Jason's game and furtively recorded him broadcasting his dodgy dealings, using the evidence to get rid of him.

But far from being grateful, Leyla was frustrated that she was now out of coke, and so she ordered Suzy to hand over the number of her dealer, Callum. Suzy point blank refused, adding that he doesn't sell to addicts - something which Leyla seems to be rapidly turning into.

Undeterred, Leyla brought up Holly Barton, Moira Dingle's (Natalie J Robb) daughter who died of a heroin overdose the same night that Suzy gave her cash for cocaine. Suzy was hurt and stunned as Leyla teased that she could reveal the truth to Moira, and that it's up to Suzy to provide Leyla with the contact number she needs if she wants her secret kept under wraps.

Will Suzy comply to the blackmail threat, or stick to her stance? Might Leyla back down, or is her ruthless behaviour now a permanent feature as she goes to extreme measures to feed her habit?

