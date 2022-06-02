The character has been desperate to access the drugs ever since pal Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) informed Leyla she was giving up the coke . When the latter's attempt to search Suzy's bag for the substance was unsuccessful, Leyla was left frustrated as their work meeting was a disaster.

Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) made a shocking new move in tonight's Emmerdale (2nd June) in her efforts to secure her next fix of cocaine.

When a magazine interview for Take A Vow went downhill as Priya's body image issues resurfaced, Leyla reacted coldly. And as the ITV soap returned tonight, she bumped into Priya's brother Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) who gave her a piece of his mind over her harsh treatment of Priya.

Leyla expressed remorse, and the pair headed to her office where they each opened up about the pressures of life.

Recovering addict Jai is still unaware that the drugs found in the very same office actually belonged to Leyla, despite the fact that Jai was accused as the culprit.

He sympathised with Leyla when she told him that she should have taken time off work during the tough year she and husband Liam (Jonny McPherson) have endured.

Leyla couldn't convince Suzy to provide drugs in Emmerdale (ITV)

Jai then confided that months ago, he had come close to relapsing with cocaine, and he still had his dealer's number written on a piece of paper. Suddenly knowing exactly how she could get hold of more drugs, Leyla insisted that Jai should burn the paper to symbolise his clean status.

Although bemused, he agreed and handed over the note. Lighting a match, Leyla secretly kept hold of the phone number as she went through the motions of setting the paper on fire. And as Jai left, clearly boosted by their heart-to-heart, Leyla looked at the piece of paper in her hand, feeling like she finally had everything she wanted.

But this can't possibly end well, can it? Will Leyla go through with calling the dealer, who she's never had contact with before? Just how far will her cocaine-induced behaviour go before disaster strikes?

