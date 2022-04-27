The day started so well for Jai, who was full of the joys of spring after reuniting with Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy). Viewers will remember that she originally dumped him when he fraudulently took out a loan in her name earlier this year.

Jai proved himself this week by standing up to boss Kim Tate (Claire King), joining Laurel and the rest of the staff on the picket line over zero-hour contracts for the HOP. Kim was later forced to back down when Jai and Laurel teamed up to show her that her plan was actually a bad idea for business.

While celebrating their success, Jai gently asked Laurel to tell him if she no longer loved him, so that he could move on rather than wait for her to be ready. After talking to Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) about how short life can be, Laurel told Jai she wanted to give their relationship another go.

So tonight, as he worked in the Take A Vow office, Jai was giddy with happiness, much to Priya's bemusement. Kim then arrived for a meeting about her wedding. Jai and Laurel met to discuss telling their children that they were back together, but Jai realised he had left his wallet in the office.

As the couple headed over to search for it, it wasn't long before Laurel found Jai's wallet on one of the chairs. But as she picked it up, a bag of white powder fell to the floor, leading her to assume that recovering addict Jai had relapsed.

Jai was stunned, and protested his innocence as he promised the drugs couldn't possibly be his. Laurel refused to believe him, and it was clear that Jai's denial was only fuelling her anger.

Chasing after her, Jai explained that Kim had been in the office that day and must have set him up by planting the drugs. With Kim having sniped at him over his actions during the work dispute, Jai claimed Kim was the obvious suspect.

Unfortunately, his sister Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) revealed that she was now worried about him after his earlier behaviour. Jai explained that he was singing and dancing purely because he was thrilled to have got his life back on track, but Laurel jumped to the conclusion that he must have been high on drugs.

As she slammed the door and declared there was no going back for them, Jai declared that Kim wouldn't get away with what she had done. But is Kim really to blame? And is Jai telling the truth about the drugs?

Or if you'd rather find out at a steadier pace, make sure you tune in when Emmerdale returns tomorrow at 7:30pm.

