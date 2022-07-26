Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) make a huge decision about youngster Clemmie; while Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) shocks Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) with a big move. And as Marlon Dingle's (Mark Charnock) stag party gets underway, best pal Paddy (Dominic Brunt) must come up with a new schedule.

There could be serious trouble ahead in the Dales - what are we saying, of course there will be! And it all starts with Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) plotting against Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough), who he blames for the death of sister Holly (Sophie Powles). Meanwhile, Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) dives further into the drugs world when she makes a dodgy deal. And terminally ill Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) is doing some scheming of her own, and it involves a wig and a charming smile!

Here's all you need to know about Emmerdale from 1st - 5th August 2022.

6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Will Matty's revenge work on Suzy?

Matty calls the police on Suzy. (ITV)

Ever since he learned the truth over Holly's fatal overdose, Matty has been hellbent on making Suzy pay - despite mum Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) wanting to let it go. Next week, he spots Suzy in an exchange with dealer, Callum, as she asks after Leyla. Matty is convinced he's watching a drug deal unfold, and he later searches the Take A Vow office. Finding a large holdall of drugs, he grabs it and runs off.

Determined to make Suzy take responsibility for her actions, Matty plants the bag in her car. He's angry to spot Suzy attending Rhona Goskirk's (Zoë Henry) hen do in the Hide and confronts her, making it clear she isn't welcome. As Suzy drives away, Matty makes a call to the police, telling them she has drugs in her car. Will Suzy be arrested?

2. Leyla's drug deal

Leyla makes a dangerous deal. (ITV)

Unbeknown to Matty, the drugs stashed in the office are hidden there by Leyla. She is asked by Callum to store them for cash, which leaves her alarmed - but with her financial worries building, Leyla agrees to the task, knowing she's crossed the line in the process. She's even more uneasy, though, when Callum shows up at Take A Vow with a much bigger bag of drugs than she expected to store. But as he pays her extra, she's not sure what to do next.

As Suzy quizzes Leyla on whether she's still taking cocaine, Leyla lies through her teeth, but Suzy suspects she is fibbing when she makes out she's quit completely. Leyla is flustered when Callum returns and they find the holdall of drugs are missing - with her totally unaware that Matty took them. When Callum issues a threat if she can't locate the stash by the end of the day, Leyla is terrified. Will she find the coke, and how much danger is she in if she doesn't?

3. Faith gets into mischief

Faith in disguise! (ITV)

As a glammed up Faith heads out with grandson Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), daughter Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is suspicious. She might want to take a look at her own actions before she judges others! Faith keeps quiet when Nate questions what they're up to; and outside an unknown house, he's concerned when Faith reveals she intends to take something of hers back from her stepdaughter's house. Faith then blags her way inside the house after charming owner Angus, but when the latter works out her identity he sends her away.

Nate is exasperated by his grandmother's antics as Faith vows to return for her belongings. He refuses to help again, but Faith steals Nate's car and he's left kicking himself. Dressed in disguise, Faith fools Angus as she poses as a photographer for a real estate agency. When Angus lets her inside, Faith is triumphant; but her son Cain (Jeff Hordley), along with Nate, is stunned to witness her rush out with a stolen bag. Angus recognises Nate and realises Faith is the thief. Later, Faith is thrilled with the day's work and she, Chas, Cain and Nate look over the box of memories she brought back of her children's younger years. But as the clan enjoy themselves, is Faith set to be rumbled by the police?

4. Dawn and Billy's big decision

Will Dawn and Billy get the news they're hoping for? (ITV)

Dawn is still upset over Clemmie, the young girl she tried to care for after discovering she was the daughter of late friend Beth. Clemmie was living in awful conditions and Dawn rescued her, but social services later took her away from the village. Dawn's dad Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) worries when he spots how upset she is over the situation, and suggests calling for an update on Clemmie. Later, Dawn tells Billy she's found out that Alex, the biological father of her son Lucas, is also Clemmie's dad. Dawn is hurt as the news spells out Beth's betrayal, but is emotional over the idea of uniting siblings Lucas and Clemmie.

She's later shocked, but grateful, when Billy reveals he has phoned social services and told them they want custody of Clemmie. As they need Alex's consent, Dawn isn't hopeful; but Billy says they must at least give it a try. The pair pay Alex a visit behind bars, and he's taken aback that they know about Clemmie. He turns down their request to foster the girl, but changes his mind when Billy takes him to task over his decision. Dawn is relieved, yet can't help but wonder if Alex's smug smile is a hint not to trust him. Will Dawn and Billy be reunited with Clemmie?

5. Mary tries to kiss Vanessa

Vanessa's kindness leads to an unexpected move from Mary. (ITV)

Mary recently came out to daughter Rhona, and after a rocky start the pair eventually patched things up. Next week, though, Mary shares a heart to heart with Rhona's best mate Vanessa, in which she opens up further about her sexuality. We've already seen that Vanessa has a great deal of respect for Mary through their warm conversations; but as Mary mistakes her kindness for more, she leans in to kiss Vanessa.

How will Vanessa react? Later, Mary opens up to Rhona again, and her words leave the latter heartbroken. What exactly does Mary reveal - and where does the lonely lady go from here? She's been a great addition to the soap so far, so let's hope some happiness is on the horizon sooner or later for her!

6. Paddy's stag party plan

What will Paddy do next? (ITV)

Marlon and Rhona are all set to wed in the coming weeks as he continues to make progress in his recovery from a stroke. Doubts began to creep in yet again as he stressed over letting Rhona down, but the couple vowed to stick together recently in a beautiful moment of reflection.

But next week, as Marlon and Paddy celebrate with a stag do, Paddy worries about his friend when an exhausted Marlon falls asleep at the party. However, Paddy has a plan up his sleeve. What does he have in mind, and will it help Marlon who has grown increasingly self-consciousness of his condition lately? Fingers crossed creativity will strike again!

