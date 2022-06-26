In scenes that will air from Monday 4th July to Friday 8th July, Faith is told that her chemotherapy isn't working and she bravely makes the decision to stop any further treatment.

There are devastating times ahead on Emmerdale when Faith Dingle (played by Sally Dexter) gets some life-changing cancer news.

The news is set to devastate her children Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Cain (Jeff Hordley) who must come to terms with what the future inevitably holds.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The siblings will have a night of soul-searching ahead of them as they clash over their reactions to their mum's news.

Cain, who has a complicated relationship with Faith, appears indifferent upon hearing her decision - this crushes Chas, who thinks he'll have regrets for the rest of his life if he doesn't make amends with their mum.

Will the siblings come together around Faith as she approaches the end of her life?

Speaking on the heartbreaking storyline, Pargeter said: "Chas is desperate for her brother to reconnect with their mother before it's too late and these scenes really explore the reasons behind their complicated relationship.

Read more:

"Chas and Cain have a heart-t0-heart and I loved having the opportunity to explore their past once again. The scenes were emotional to film and I'm really looking forward to seeing how they come together as part of a really moving episode."

Hordley commented: "Filming these scenes was a genuine and emotional experience. These episodes are beautifully written and great to act and I am pleased to have been given the opportunity for people to see another side of Cain."

On top of this, the emotional episodes will also see Faith deliver her news to close friends Eric Pollard (Chris Chitell) and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop).

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.