The pair have a bit of history, as Chas previously turned to Al for comfort over her grief for baby Grace - although at the time, they didn't end up locking lips. Several months later, with Chas in a much better place, she schemed against him as he tried to sell the pub from under her , flirting with Al in order to dig for information.

At this point, it seemed unlikely that Chas would ever genuinely seek out Al again; but they returned to each other's orbit this week during their own respective troubles. With Chas broken after learning of mum Faith's (Sally Dexter) terminal cancer, she lashed out at Al with some harsh words, but apologised tonight, having found out that he had just been to his father's funeral.

Faith's illness has broken Chas

They then confided in each other, with Al explaining that his adoptive dad had put him back into care; while Chas spoke of her optimism over her mum's prognosis. Al advised her to talk to Faith, and the mother and daughter had a moving heart to heart as Faith revealed her fears, and Chas accepted that there was no miracle cure.

Things took another turn, though, when Chas found some brochures for hospices that a well-meaning Paddy had brought home. She snapped, and took her anger out on Al when he defended Paddy. Eventually, Chas and Al shared a drink and a chat. They continued to open up to each other, but the final twist of the night came when they accidentally stumbled into each other.

Leaning in for a kiss, Chas dragged Al to a secluded spot outside the HOP, where they kissed passionately.

Is it just a one-off which Chas will come to regret, or will she embark on an affair with Al, who is currently in a relationship with an oblivious Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton)?

One thing's for sure, this method for dealing with her distress won't end well!

