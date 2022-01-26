Current owners Chas (played by Lucy Pargeter) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) have no other choice but to sell the pub following the heartbreaking explosion on Christmas Day.

The Woolpack is getting more than a restock of ale in the coming weeks on Emmerdale , as a new owner emerges for the iconic pub.

While it seems devious Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) won't get his own way, there's undoubtedly moving scenes on the way for Chase and Marlon as they discover who will take the pub on.

To make matters worse in the coming weeks, villainous Kim Tate (Claire King) flicks through an auction book, which just happens to contain The Woolpack, and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) soon works out she has a masterplan.

Charity (Emma Atkins) overhears a discussion and has to break the news to Chas - who certainly won't go down without a fight.

On the day of the auction, Chas is too heartbroken to go along, but Charity manages to light the fire in her belly.

A defiant Chas heads to the auction room where a tense bidding war commences.

The auction reaches what looks to be the highest bid until loyal Cain steps in - but he's pipped to the post by a mystery online bidder, who he simply couldn't match.

Faith tries to do some digging, but the person remains a mystery - until they reveal they want to talk to Chas and Marlon in person...

Who is the new owner of The Woolpack in Emmerdale?

Viewers will have to wait to find out who the new owner is - but RadioTimes.com can reveal they will find out in scenes airing between 1st and 5th February.

The question remains as to whether Marlon and Chas will have anything to do with the pub at all, given they're so attached to it and know how to run it so well.

Is it someone we know? Emmerdale suggests the village congregate at the auction house for the momentous occasion, so does that mean someone outside the village bought it? Or is it all a double-bluff?

Viewers seem to have mixed thoughts on who they think will buy The Woolpack, with some sure devious Kim will make a big mark on the village, while others opting for the surprising option of Charity. Some even wonder if murderous Meena will take the pub - surely not!

The good news is viewers don't have long to wait until they find out.