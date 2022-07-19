Will Emmerdale's David reveal Leyla's drugs secret?

For months Leyla has been secretly taking cocaine, with the recently departed Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) the only other villager aware of her habit. Suzy had provided the coke through her own dealer, Callum; but when Suzy vowed to quit the drugs, Leyla blackmailed Suzy over her past in order to get Callum's number.

In recent weeks, Leyla's behaviour has grown more and more erratic as she splashed out on expensive meals and champagne – to the point where her husband Liam (Jonny McPherson) suspected she was drinking too much. Leyla then resolved to cut down on alcohol, all while continuing to score something even more dangerous.

Leyla and David clashed before he discovered her secret

Now the wedding planner finds her work suffering, as well as her relationship with son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), who was let down when she failed to honour their catch-up. She later regretted offering him a sizeable sum towards his university accommodation during her coke-fuelled high.

Later, Leyla struggled when Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) arrived at the Take A Vow office with instructions from bride-to-be Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry); and Kim Tate (Claire King) was unimpressed with the lack of effort put in to her big day.

Although Leyla attempted to placate Kim, things only went from bad to worse and Kim ended up firing her. As Kim left, Leyla vented her frustration as she ranted to herself about Kim's attitude. She took her debit card from her bag and lined up some coke, casually preparing to take the drugs. But just as she was about to do so, David walked in.

David was left stunned by the scenario, and Leyla spun him an unconvincing story that they had been left behind and she was just trying the coke as a one-off. But he saw through her fibs, and told her he needed to tell Liam so Leyla could get the help she needed.

As Leyla desperately tried to persuade David she had only dabbled with the drugs a handful of times, will he agree to stay silent? Or will he realise she has a very serious problem and talk to Liam?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

