Emmerdale's Amelia sobs as she arranges secret abortion

The ITV soap aired an almighty twist last week amid Amelia's babysitting drama , which saw her faint while holding Thomas, baby son of Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham). Amelia had been furtively drinking a dangerous weight gain syrup to get the 'perfect' body shape, and began to suffer with blurred vision.

Troubled teen Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) broke down in tonight's Emmerdale (25th July) as she made a secret call to an abortion clinic.

After the incident at Home Farm, Amelia lied about what caused it; but when the truth emerged, Gabby and Kim Tate (Claire King) were furious. Meanwhile, Amelia agreed to get checked over by a doctor, but tests showed she was expecting a baby of her own!

One of Amelia's secrets is out, but she's got another bombshell

Amelia chose not to confide in her dad Dan (Liam Fox), and the pair later learned that a vengeful Gabby was kicking them out of their home, of which Gabby has part ownership. But tonight, as Dan confronted Kim over their eviction, Kim was surprised. She confronted Gabby over going behind her back, insisting that Dan and Amelia deserved more notice.

But when Amelia tried to sneak in to steal Gabby's post so she could get a new visiting order sent by imprisoned Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), Kim caught her in the act. She and Gabby found out that Amelia had been impersonating Gabby, even stealing the latter's driving licence!

As a result, Kim revealed all to Dan and asserted that the Spencers must move out immediately. Luckily for them, close friend Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) offered them each a room at her place, given that she now found herself living there alone. Dan questioned Amelia over seeing Noah, and she explained that the lad had learned his lesson over his behaviour.

But Amelia had bigger worries on her mind as an oblivious Dan dwelled on her recent lies. Hiding away, she made a phone call but she couldn't contain her tears as she asked to book a termination.

These were heartbreaking scenes played superbly by star Campbell. But will Amelia find some support from her loved ones, or continue to struggle on in silence?

