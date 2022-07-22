Emmerdale's Gabby evicts troubled Amelia over her lies

Earlier in the week, Amelia continued to drink the dangerous weight gain syrup, struggling with blurring vision as she paid Noah Dingle (Jack Downhan) another visit in prison . Later, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) asked her to look after baby Thomas, as well as Dawn Fletcher's (Olivia Bromley) young son Lucas.

Despite Amelia feeling more and more unwell, she agreed; but the day took a terrifying turn when she fainted while holding the little boy. As Thomas cried after suffering the fall, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) arrived and Amelia lied that he fell from his high chair.

At the hospital, the teen's dad, Dan (Liam Fox) rushed to see her; and as she kept up the pretence of how Thomas fell, the blame landed on a heartbroken Gabby who believed that she hadn't strapped Thomas into his chair properly. But when Lucas told Kim Tate (Claire King) that it was Amelia who fell while holding Thomas, Kim stormed over to expose her lies.

Amelia told a huge lie this week. (ITV)

Dan was left more worried than ever and asked what was wrong with Amelia, who was eventually forced to confess to using the syrup. She agreed to let a doctor check her out, and it was a relief to learn that the substance hadn't caused any lasting damage. But as the doctor tried to suggest they should wait for her dad to come into the room, Amelia queried what else was going on.

He explained that she was pregnant - and Amelia kept this bombshell to herself as she mulled things over tonight. Viewers saw her in the church alone as she asked God why this had to happen. She paid Noah another visit, where she told him about the events of the previous day - leaving out the biggest development. Noah was shocked over the syrup, but promised to stick up for her in the village, as he might be released sooner than they thought.

But as Amelia arrived home, she was confronted by a furious Gabby who was not going to let her behaviour go. Dan was stunned after finding an eviction notice, and even Gabby's mum Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) felt this was unfair. But as Amelia tried to protest, Gabby gave them only a short space of time to pack up and move out.

Will the Spencers find somewhere else to live? And will Amelia find the courage to open up about the baby she's carrying?

