The troubled teen has been charged with harassment and burglary after finally being caught out for his sinister stalking of ex-girlfriend Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland). Although there has been a weak attempt from Noah to apologise for his behaviour, he had refused to plead guilty, arguing that he would be locked up with criminals who had done far worse than him.

Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) secretly walked away from the village in tonight's Emmerdale (26th May) after attending his court hearing.

His mum Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) desperately tried to make him acknowledge the gravity of what he had done, hoping he would accept why she chose to report him to the police. But his fears of prison led him to avoid going to court. Niece Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) managed to persuade him to turn up in the end.

Charity tried to make Noah see sense (ITV)

Still, as he headed to the plea hearing, Noah treated it like a joke, playfully changing his mind in his responses. But when the judge instructed him to be respectful, Noah apologised and ultimately chose to plead guilty after all.

Charity told him she was proud and that he had done the right thing, and Noah later had a frank chat with Charity's boyfriend Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) during which he admitted that he did indeed understand how awful his actions were. He said that it was relative Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) who made him see the truth, and he wished that Charity had waited before she went to the police.

Noah also visited Chloe, where this time he delivered a sincere and heartfelt apology. He also encouraged her to say whatever she needed to in her victim statement. When Chloe asked what that could mean for his future, Noah told her not to worry about it.

Back at home, he told his mum he was going to spend the evening with Samson Dingle (Sam Hall). But as he left the house, Noah reached inside the bin to collect a bag he had previously packed. Wandering away from the village, it seems that Noah has decided to go on the run to avoid prison.

But has he really gone? Will anyone find him, or will Noah's plan work? Or might he come to his senses and face his fate after all?

