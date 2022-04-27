The Radio Times logo

Emmerdale reveals Cain, Noah and Gabby drama in flash-forward teasers

Lives will be in danger.

Emmerdale: Cain Dingle in review mirror (ITV)
Published: Wednesday, 27th April 2022 at 11:01 pm

ITV soap Emmerdale has dropped three tantalisingly teasing images ahead of its big flash-forward week.

Details of the explosive week have been trickling out slowly, but now we have a clearer idea of who will be involved and in which deadly scenario.

The week will start with the slamming of an iron police cell door and a gunshot ringing out in the woods by a smashed car.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) looks set to be involved in the car accident, if the first picture is anything to go by.

He can be seen pensively looking into his rearview mirror as another car has its blinding lights on behind him. We know he's been at war with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), but will this week bring about the climax of their battle?

The second image in the set shows Noah Dingle (Jack Downham). Over the past couple of weeks, his growing obsession with Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) has escalated to terrifying levels. He can be seen in the image looking at candid photos of her around the village whilst smiling.

Emmerdale: Noah Dingle stalks Chloe Harris (ITV)
Noah's behaviour will be exposed in the coming weeks, but what will Chloe say? And how will the troubled teen react when his secret's finally out?

Meanwhile, there's horror for Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) who finds herself alone at Home Farm. She can be seen inside the mansion looking at ominous security footage which appears to show a figure at the gate.

Emmerdale: Gabby Thomas spots mysterious figure (ITV)
When things start to go bump in the night, Gabby's worst fears might have come true. Is Jamie Tate returning to Emmerdale? And is she in danger?

Emmerdale's flash-forward week will start on Monday 9th May at 7:30pm.

Read more:

