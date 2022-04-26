After coming home from the hospital in last night's episode, Marlon faced immediate heartache when he heard partner Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) telling mum Mary (Louise Jameson) that she had heard her doubts about being Marlon's carer following his stroke.

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) made a big decision in tonight's Emmerdale (26th April), as the events of the day took a toll on his family.

As the ITV soap continued on Tuesday, Marlon revealed to Rhona that he was aware of her feelings. But Rhona reassured him that she was totally committed to their future as a family, and that the conversation he had heard was the result of her previous row with her concerned mother.

Read more

However, there was more drama to come when daughter April (Amelia Flanagan) returned from school and helped Marlon to a drink of water. Marlon soon began to choke, and April was terrified. She called Rhona back from the kitchen, who thankfully was able to help Marlon.

She then tried to comfort April, who had feared her beloved dad was having another stroke. Rhona calmly explained that Marlon was learning how to swallow again after his illness.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But the young girl was filled with anguish as she questioned what might happen if Marlon endured a similar incident in the future. As she rushed out of the room, Marlon was once again overcome with torment - this time for his daughter who had already been through so much trauma after finding him while he was suffering the stroke.

Marlon's emotions caused him to struggle even more as he tried to communicate with Rhona. But finally, he insisted he wanted to go back to the hospital rather than continue making April miserable.

Advertisement

Rhona was left shocked, but will Marlon go through with his decision? And can April recover from the ordeal of seeing her dad so fragile? Let's hope so - this family unit deserves some happiness as they continue to support Marlon through his difficult journey.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.