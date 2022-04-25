The lovable character had just returned home from the hospital after suffering a stroke back in March . Having spent a number of weeks beginning the recovery process under the supervision of doctors and plucky nurse Gail Hancock (Elizabeth Boag), it's now down to Rhona and the rest of Marlon's loved ones to help him in his long journey ahead.

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) has been left with new heartache in tonight's Emmerdale (25th April), as he overheard partner Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) discussing her doubts about being his carer.

Last week, viewers saw Rhona and her mum Mary (Louise Jameson) at loggerheads after Mary attempted to persuade her that she shouldn't look after Marlon, due to the impact it would have on Rhona's own wellbeing.

But Mary made amends by enlisting the help of their pals to build an extension on the cottage to suit Marlon's needs. In tonight's episode, there was joy for Rhona, Marlon and April (Amelia Flanagan) as Marlon finally arrived home to a welcoming banner, and he shed tears of happiness.

Best mate Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) dropped by to see him, but awkwardly left when Marlon needed to go to the toilet. Later, as Marlon slept, Rhona chatted with Mary about helping Marlon with the commode. Saying that he had got cross with her, she added that it felt like a bit of normality had returned in the process.

Rhona then admitted that she had contemplated whether she could be there for Marlon in the long-term, but ultimately revealed that she wouldn't dream of going anywhere and that was that.

Sadly, though, Marlon had actually been listening to every word, and it was clear he now had an extra worry on his mind.

Will Marlon tell Rhona that he knows what she's been thinking about, or choose to keep quiet? With Rhona feeling a weight off her mind as she knows Marlon is her future, will she be able to reassure him that she'll always be by his side?

