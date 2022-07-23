Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer confides in Charity amid baby father twist

The youngster's had a tough week on the soap, battling severe headaches which caused her to black out.

Fans of Emmerdale have been left reeling after the shock reveal on Thursday's (21st July) episode when doctors told Amelia Spencer (played by Daisy Campbell) she was pregnant.

The doctors put that down to the weight gain syrup she had been taking, but they were surprised to find another secret she was hiding.

In next week's episodes, a struggling Amelia will turn to desperate measures and secretly book an appointment at the abortion clinic.

The consultant is concerned initially that she may be too far into her pregnancy to terminate, but soon finds out she is allowed after all.

With the weight on her shoulders, Amelia considers whether or not to go ahead with the procedure when she bumps into Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) while taking a breather outside the clinic.

"She didn't expect [to see Charity] because she tried to keep it to herself," Campbell exclusively tells RadioTimes.com. "She didn't want to tell anyone, and then when she sees Charity, she's shocked because she didn't expect it.

"It's nice in the end because she can confide in her," Campbell admits.

The twist in the tale comes when Charity, like us, wonders who the father of Amelia's baby is - after putting two and two together, she ends up believing it's Noah Dingle (Jack Downham).

As for the identity of the dad, we won't have long to wait to find out.

"I can't say anything," teases Campbell. "That's something for people to keep watching, because it will come out soon!"

With Noah about to get out of prison, is he really the father? And will Charity tell him what she suspects?

