In last night's instalment of the ITV soap, David walked into the Take A Vow office and was shocked to find Leyla about to take a line of coke . This followed a difficult few hours at work which saw her sacked as Kim Tate's (Claire King) wedding planner – and she wasted no time at all before she retrieved the drugs to take the edge off .

Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) was forced to agree to seeking help over her cocaine habit in tonight's Emmerdale (20th July), as David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) realised the extent of her problem .

David wasn't fooled when Leyla lied that it was a one-off, though he seemed to accept that she had only dabbled a handful of times. But everything changed tonight.

Roxy Shahidi as Leyla Cavanagh in Emmerdale Mark Bruce/ITV

When her husband Liam (Jonny McPherson) received a message from David asking to meet, Leyla was terrified that David was planning to tell him the truth. She managed to put Liam off from meeting him until later - but when she confronted David, he explained that he merely wanted the doctor's advice over son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), who is about to begin a medical degree.

Later, David heard about Suzy Merton's (Martelle Edinborough) confession over the drugs in the office; and he soon realised that she had covered for Leyla, who had clearly been taking drugs a lot longer than she let on.

He noted how much Leyla had changed lately, and was disgusted that her behaviour had led to the breakdown of two relationships: Suzy and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick), as well as Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy).

At this point, David warned Leyla that she must get help, or he would have to tell Liam. She begrudgingly agreed; but we saw that she had put in a call to dealer Callum, who arrived for a furtive transaction. She approached his car, but at the last second, she decided not to buy the cocaine.

Callum insisted that she would soon be back in touch for more, knowing that Leyla was an addict. Will she stick to her promise and seek support, or will David end up revealing all to the rest of her loved ones?

