Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) sets her sights on Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel), while Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) finds herself handpicked by Kim Tate (Claire King) for an important task. Elsewhere, could a second chance be on the horizon for Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) after recent events? And Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) considers her future.

More secrets are in danger of being spilled in the Dales next week, as Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) sordid affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) comes under threat. Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) finds her visits to the incarcerated Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) becoming public knowledge, just as Noah is released from jail.

Here's all you need to know about Emmerdale from 25th - 29th July 2022.

6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Will Kerry catch Al with Chas?

Chas and Al enjoy another secret tryst (ITV)

Chas's lusty liaisons with Al could be exposed sooner than she thinks (one can hope!). His girlfriend Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) spots the pair's conversation after Al arrives back from his trip abroad. Chas is initially excited to hear from Al, while Kerry attempts to spend time with him and he deflects to go and be with his lover. In the Woolpack, Al and Chas discuss their next rendezvous all while her husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt), is nearby.

When Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) overhears Al making arrangements, she tells Kerry where Al will be later that day - leading Kerry to get all glammed up and wait for Al in the reception of a hotel. Meanwhile, in a room upstairs, Chas and Al are in bed together after giving in to more passion. But as they are leaving, Al spots Kerry and ushers an unwitting Chas away. As the receptionist tells Kerry there's no one under Al's name booked in, she knows something is up. Soon Kerry is confronting Al - but will she discover what he's been up to? Whatever happens, Chas's nerves aren't holding up as well as they were before...

2. Amelia's secret visits exposed

Amelia's secrecy spills out (ITV)

As Amelia's dad Dan (Liam Fox) confronts landlady Kim over the 'To Let' sign outside his home, Kim makes out she's aware of the situation. But she's not impressed by Gabby's actions, as she's kept Kim out of the loop. Kim insists that Dan and Amelia should be given two months' notice to leave - but in the midst of all this, Kim catches Amelia in the act as she steals another visiting order sent to Gabby by Noah.

Dan is relieved when Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) offers them a place to live. But he's left stunned when Kim and Gabby tell him that his daughter has been impersonating Gabby to visit Noah in prison. Noah's mum Charity (Emma Atkins) is equally shocked by the development, and questions Amelia. But is there more trouble on the way for the spiralling schoolgirl?

3. Noah is released from prison

Noah is back in the village (ITV)

Meanwhile, news reaches the village that Noah is set to walk free from prison. Noah was locked up after his stalking campaign which left poor Chloe terrified, but gradually it started to look like he was learning a genuine lesson from his behaviour. Still, Charity is surprised to learn that her son will be home in just a few days.

When Noah arrives, he continues to shun Charity. He is also hesitant as he tries to adjust to ordinary life again. Will Noah be able to make amends and turn his life around; and will he ever reconcile with his worried mum?

4. Rishi is targeted by Sandra

Poor Rishi could get his heart broken again (ITV)

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) voices her suspicions over Sandra to Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele), believing that Sandra has been thieving from the tip jar at the salon. Liv wants to give her mum the benefit of the doubt, but little does she know just how devious Sandra really is. Sandra overhears Rishi discussing a recent windfall in his fortunes, and makes a show of putting Rishi's tip money into the jar in front of Mandy.

While Mandy secretly installs CCTV to get to the bottom of the missing cash, Rishi is busy organising his dating life with an online profile. But an interested party turns out to be Sandra who wants to reel him in - the con is on! With Rishi upset when the woman 'cancels' on him, Sandra gets dressed up and approaches him, offering to join him instead.

It's not long before Rishi and Sandra go back to his and head to the bedroom - but the next morning, Rishi worries about how the situation looks and she uses his insecurities to her advantage. Rishi hands over an envelope of cash by way of an apology for his behaviour and heads off to drown his sorrows, while Sandra finds Mandy's hidden camera. Knowing Mandy is onto her, what will Sandra do next? And is she finished manipulating Rishi?

5. Lydia to the rescue

There's a new wedding planner on the block (ITV)

After Kim sacked a troubled Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) as her wedding planner, she reveals she's chosen Lydia for the job instead. Lydia is surprised to hear this, and ends up juggling Kim's phone calls with a day working at the café.

The stress her new job entails is evident, but Lydia resolves to plan the wedding of the decade for Kim. Lydia is certainly the one we would choose to help organise a big celebration - but with Kim's tastes likely to differ from hers, will it be plain sailing? It's unlikely!

6. Will Vanessa reunite with Suzy?

Can Vanessa see past Suzy's lies? (ITV)

Vanessa dumped Suzy after learning that the latter had lied about her involvement in Holly Barton's death. Suzy was desperate not to lose Vanessa and even declared her love; but Vanessa refused to budge. However, could that all be about to change?

As Vanessa tries to ignore her heartache over another failed relationship, Paddy speak to Moira in an effort to help his friend. He asks Holly's mum Moira Dingle (Dominic Brunt) if she would consider giving Vanessa her blessing to be with Suzy. But will Moira agree - and if she does, will it sway Vanessa?

7. Gabby is inspired by Laurel's romance

Laurel's romance sparks mixed reactions (ITV)

Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) is still struggling over seeing his ex, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) move on with new love Kit. But while he's finding the situation hard, Laurel's stepdaughter Gabby seems to take inspiration from her newfound happiness.

Gabby admits that she has also been thinking about meeting someone. With romance having been on the backburner since becoming mum to baby Thomas, and the drama with Thomas's father Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), will Gabby have more luck this time around?

