The troubled teen has had a lot to battle over the years, including alcoholism among many other trials.

Poor Liv Dingle on Emmerdale has more trouble inbound for her, according to actress Isobel Steele.

But it seems there's more around the corner for the youngster, who recently married the love of her life, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) in February.

However, the return of Liv's troubled mum will test the strength of their relationship in the coming weeks.

When asked by RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards 2022 what's coming for the pair, Bradley hinted: "There's lots for Liv and Vinny. As we know, their happiness is very short-lived. And we've got a visitor coming to the Dales, which is Sandra (Liv's mum)."

Steele added: "She comes to stir the pot and cause a bit of rife between us - in-laws are always causing a rife, aren't they? It tests Liv and Vinny as a couple and we hope they stay strong."

Isobel Steele as Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale

Undoubtedly Liv has grown over the past couple of years, something that hasn't gone unnoticed by Steele.

"Liv's been through the mill, but I think she's so much better off with everything that's happened. And she's learned not to make the same mistakes twice," she explained.

But what would the pair like to do as an on-screen couple? Bradley joked: "What about our honeymoon in the Maldives? Well, let's go over there and shoot."

"I mean, that sounds great to me," Steele laughed.

