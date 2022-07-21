The troubled teen has been secretly taking weight gain syrup which has been having a terrible impact on her health, causing terrible headaches and even in tonight's episode, passing out.

It's been a tough couple of days for Amelia Spencer (played by Daisy Campbell) on Emmerdale .

It couldn't have come at a worse time for her as she was babysitting for Gabby (Rosie Bentham) causing her to drop the baby on to the floor.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When the truth came out, Amelia lost the support of Gabby and Kim (Claire King), but that was the least of her worries.

The doctors chose to inspect her to find out what had caused her to pass out, and while there, discovered something she certainly didn't expect - she's pregnant.

"When this is dropped on her she's just so vulnerable," admits Campbell, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com. "She's so young, she's only 15, almost 16. She's innocent, so vulnerable and shocked.

"She's also on her own. She only has a father figure in her life - she has Kerry, but only Dan in the household. I think she's just all over the place and doesn't know what to do."

Amelia with baby Thomas and Harriet ITV/Mark Bruce

As for the father's identity, that's very much under wraps.

We know Amelia's been seeing a mystery boy who's been teased throughout this week's episodes - and while some thought that might have been referring to Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), he's in prison, so can he really be the dad?

"I can't say anything," teases Campbell. "That's something for people to keep watching, because it will come out soon!"

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.