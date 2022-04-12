It all starts as Al and his new business partner Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) are discussing plans for their wellness venture, and Al is distracted as he spots an upset Priya nearby. When Al approaches his ex to ask what's wrong, Priya opens up to him.

There's an unexpected reunion between former Emmerdale couple Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) next week, when the pair find themselves in a passionate encounter.

Viewers will remember that Priya was injured during evil Meena Jutla's (Paige Sandhu) reign of terror last year. Priya suffered burns during the HOP's survival event when Meena's actions led to the maze being set on fire, and her path to recovery hasn't been easy, as it led to her issues with body image resurfacing.

Priya relays her body insecurities to Al, who offers comfort. But their chat leads to a charged moment as they share a kiss. Do things go any further between them?

Kerry is suspicious of shady Al in Emmerdale ITV

Whatever happens, Al's girlfriend Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) later notices that he is constantly checking his phone, leaving her wondering what he's been up to.

She jumps to the wrong conclusion, convinced that Belle and Al have been having an affair! Kerry is soon interrupting a promising meeting for Al and Belle with her wild accusations.

Meanwhile, Al and Priya agree that what happened between them was a mistake never to be repeated, and that no one needs to know. But Al's enemy Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) overhears their conversation - and we all know he's never one to stay silent when he can stir up trouble instead.

In the Woolpack, he reveals the truth to Kerry, who responds by pouring a pint over Al - ruining another business meeting with a wellness influencer in the process. An innocent Belle is left devastated by this setback, while Al spots Cain looking smug at the bar.

Realising that Cain deliberately leaked his secret liaison with Priya, Al confronts him and the two men declare that this means war.

What happens next remains to be seen, but Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson previously teased that the feud between Al and Cain will culminate in an explosive week of scenes.

Just how far will this battle go?

