6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Priya spirals and Billy betrays Meena

Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) finds her eating disorder triggered as she struggles with her recovery from the fire.

Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) tells Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) he wants her back, but how will murderous Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) react? The Dingles try and reunite Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) and Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) and Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) receives a warning.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 29th November – 3rd December 2021.

Priya’s anorexia relapse

An unforeseen consequence of almost burning to death in the maze of maize for Priya is the resurgence of her eating disorder, which is set to be tragically triggered by her struggle to adjust to the life-changing scars from the fire that are severely impacting her body image.

This week Priya becomes even more fragile in the face of best friend Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) looking so glamorous at the Sharma clan’s pre-Christmas drinkies. As she finally looks at her scarred back in the mirror, it’s confronting for Priya but she’s determined to get dolled up for the gathering. Joining the party it appears Priya has turned a corner, until she becomes anxious at the mention of food and events start to spiral…

Billy dumps Meena for Dawn

Opening up to Billy, distressed Dawn has a meltdown about murdering Malone. Emotions run sky high and the former lovers end up sharing a kiss in the heat of the moment, though Billy swiftly backs away and runs back to Meena, leaving Dawn mortified.

Paranoid Meena clocks her fella is preoccupied and he covers his tracks by pretending he’s worried about Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) trying to support Priya. Billy can’t get the moment with Dawn out of his head and secretly meets with her to confess he wants them to be together – if they can get over their complicated past, and provided mad Meena doesn’t bump them both off once she finds out she’s being dumped. Talk about hurdles.

Can Tracy forgive Nate?

It was all going so well for Tracy and Nate, until he got trashed on a boozy lads’ session and lied about spending the night at another woman’s house. Trace can’t forgive his deceit so the Dingles take it upon themselves to try and reunite the pair.

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) secretly helps her nephew set a romantic scene to woo Tracy and get back in her good books, and the new mum is initially reluctant to hear her man out until baby Frankie says her first word: ‘Dada’. Instead of warming her heart, this taps into Tracy’s feelings of inadequacy as a mother, making her believe Frankie prefers her father over her, and widens the wedge between the couple. Can Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) help his son save his rocky relationship?

What is Chloe’s secret?

Meeting Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) gave Chloe a taste of a normal life, away from the controlling grip of her jailed father’s creepy remote parenting and the prison of that massive mansion. Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) remains wary of the teen getting involved with the Dingle dude and warns her to stay away from him, which probably means the amorous adolescents will be heading off to Gretna Green to tie the knot by Christmas Eve.

Speculation among the audience is rife as to the identity of Chloe’s absent father, how he got so rich and whether he has a connection to the village. The most popular theory is that it’s Pierce Harris, behind bars for raping Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and killing Graham, but is the fact he and Chloe have the same surname too obvious?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

For such a small place a shocking amount of illegal activity takes place in picturesque Emmerdale. This week, Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) launches a crime-fighting scheme for the community to take back control of their streets – better late than never. ‘Emmer-watch’ is a neighbourhood watch scheme with attitude, and with bolshy Brenda pushing herself as the Vera Stanhope of the village she’s bound to make the venture talked about. Hopefully for the right reasons.

On the topic of criminal goings-on, the police are swarming Emmerdale once again in the aftermath of recent events that have left the locals shocked. We can’t say too much without giving some major twists away, but it may or may not be linked to a confrontation involving the resident serial killer…