After Dan confessed to Amelia that the incident wasn't self-defence, she was too upset and angry to speak to him.

Amelia stayed with boyfriend Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), admitting to him that she nearly lied to the police. She was worried that Dan had changed his plea in court because of her behaviour, and didn't know how to face her dad.

Meanwhile, at the garage, new recruit Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) assured Dan that he wasn't out to take his place, but Dan had bigger concerns when a police detective arrived to take him to the station.

Once there, Dan was floored to learn that Lloyd had died from a re-bleed on the brain, which was indeed caused by Dan's single punch.

He was then charged with unlawfully killing Lloyd, which equated to manslaughter. When he returned home, friend Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) was there to listen as Dan unburdened his guilt once more. Mandy tried to cheer him up, but to no avail.

It was soon time to update Amelia, as Dan explained he needed to face up to his actions. Amelia couldn't bear to hear it, but she asked how long Dan might be jailed for.

When he replied that his solicitor said he could be serving between three to eight years in prison, she broke down.

Dan assured her that he could get through anything as long as he still had Amelia and her baby daughter Esther in his life - but will he receive the maximum sentence?

