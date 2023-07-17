She has previously quit the show on three previous occasions, first in 2002, then again after a brief return in 2004, and most recently in 2019 after she returned to the Dales in 2012.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Her current stint on the show began in 2021, and it's not currently clear if this latest goodbye is intended to be a permanent exit or if she might return again somewhere down the line.

“Bernice Blackstock has been in and out of Emmerdale village more than they change the barrels at The Woolpack," a source was quoted as saying.

Read more:

The comment continued: "She’s always welcomed back with open arms by ITV and fans alike, but it’s now becoming a bit of a running joke.

“It wouldn’t pay to bet on whether Samantha will one day be back, but for now she will leave the soap later this year.”

ITV declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com about this story.

In addition to her role on Emmerdale, Giles' other TV credits include Sally Boothe in the ITV drama Where the Heart Is and Valerie Holden in Hollyoaks, while she had a recurring role on Coronation Street at the start of her career.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.