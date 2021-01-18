Emmerdale cast: who is leaving, returning to and joining the cast?

As we continue through 2021, soaps like Emmerdale have huge storylines planned for the coming months.

We’ve already had a couple of new characters confirmed to join the Dales, and a very big returning name made her way back to cause havoc, too.

But what else does the ITV soap have in store for us in 2021? We can be sure to expect more comings, goings, and returnees, that’s for sure.

As the Emmerdale cast chops and changes, keep up to date with all the movement with our handy guide below.

Read on for everything you need to know.

RETURNING

Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter)

Faith Dingle is on her way back to the Dales and will once again be played by Sally Dexter (who last appeared on the soap in 2019) – if her last stint is anything to go by, we are due some fiery scenes when she returns next month.

If you are expecting a happy reunion then you must have forgotten what happened when she was last in the village, as Faith was driven out by Cain (Jeff Hordley) and the rest of the family. It’s safe to assume they will not be pleased to see her again.

Juliette Holliday (Amelia Curtis)

There is trouble on the horizon for Jimmy King (Nick Miles) as the mother of his son is on her way back to the Dales – and we suspect he will not be thrilled to see her. When we last saw her, she had come to the conclusion that she was not capable of looking after young Carl and she had some major run-ins with Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) too.

Upcoming scenes will see the three reunited for a tense meeting where they plan to tell her that they do not want her to even see Carl. But look for Juliette to surprise them both with a revelation that neither of them sees coming…

