Furthermore, with a flash-forward scene set to be aired tomorrow on Christmas Day, Home Farm will be wrecked - but will Kim survive it?

And what has Joe been plotting this time? Is he only after Kim?

It's safe to say that Joe back, the future of Home Farm is changed forever...

Speaking of reprising his role, Porteous said: “I’m so excited to be returning to Emmerdale. There’s a lot of unfinished business for Joe, and it feels like the right time for him to make a comeback. Joe has always been a character with a dark side, but there could be something much bigger at play here. Joe is back for a reason, and the devastation at Home Farm is just the beginning of a much bigger story. It’s safe to say the audience can expect fireworks this holiday season!”

Producer, Laura Shaw, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Ned back to Village as the complex and captivating Joe Tate. From the moment Joe arrives on screen, it’s clear there’s trouble ahead but Joe’s hiding an even darker secret that could see 2025 start off with a huge bang.”

Viewers last saw Joe in October 2018 when he smashed his head on a rock after being punched by Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

His faithful butler Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) bundled him into a car to get rid of him, but Joe's hand moved, indicating he was still alive.

The next year, Joe was revealed to be alive and living off Kim's business, never to be seen again... until now.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

